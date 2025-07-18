Nine Changes Made To Ireland U-20 Men’s Team

Éanna McCarthy returns to captain the Ireland Under-20 Men (sponsored by PwC) for Saturday’s concluding match against Spain at the World Rugby U-20 Championship (kick-off 3.30pm local time/2.30pm Irish time).

The 11th place play-off will take place at Calvisano’s Stadio San Michele, where Neil Doak’s side beat Georgia 35-28 at the start of the tournament, and will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV.

Tom McAllister, who replaces the injured Alex Mullan at tighthead prop, and David Walsh both feature in the tight five, coming in for their first U-20 Championship starts.

UCD’s Donnacha McGuire, who was involved with the Ireland U-19s this year, will make his U-20 international debut. He partners Walsh in a new second row combination.

McCarthy slots back in at openside flanker for the fourth and final change up front, while Tom Wood and Will Wootton will pair up at half-back for the fourth time this season.

Banbridge centre Jonny Scott is set for his second start in three matches, joining forces with Eoghan Smyth on this occasion.

Charlie Molony and Derry Moloney fill the wing berths, with Daniel Green, who has scored 11 points in the last two games, continuing at full-back.

Tipperary Town native Jack Ryan is poised to win his first Ireland U-20 cap off the bench. Called up earlier this week, the UL Bohemian prop joins fellow replacement forwards Luke McLaughlin, Paddy Moore, Billy Corrigan, and Bobby Power.

Walsh’s Terenure College club-mate, Chris O’Connor, comes in as the reserve scrum half, for his first involvement in an U-20 Championship matchday squad. Gene O’Leary Kareem and Paidi Farrell are the other back-line options.

IRELAND UNDER-20 MEN’S TEAM & REPLACEMENTS (v Spain Under-20s, 2025 World Rugby U-20 Championship – 11th Place Play-Off, Stadio San Michele, Calvisano, Saturday, July 19, kick-off 3.30pm local time/2.30pm Irish time):

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Jonny Scott (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

4. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) (capt)

8. Oisin Minogue (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Jack Ryan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

21. Chris O’Connor (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

22. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)