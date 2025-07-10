Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series Tickets On Sale Today

Andy Farrell‘s side will face the Southern Hemisphere sides in three mouthwatering clashes in Dublin over the course of consecutive Saturdays this Autumn, as Ireland supporters are once again treated to a brilliant line-up of Test rugby at Aviva Stadium.

Tickets are on sale from noon today on ticketmaster.ie here.

Ireland face Japan at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 8 November (Kick-off 12.40pm), before the Wallabies visit on Saturday, 15 November (Kick-off 8.10pm).

It will be the Brave Blossoms’ first visit to Aviva Stadium since 2021, while Ireland and Australia will go head-to-head for the second successive year after the sides contested Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test last November.

The Series finale will see Farrell’s side renew battle lines with South Africa in what promises to be a thrilling showdown after the Springboks and Ireland most recently played out a series draw in South Africa last summer.

Meanwhile tickets for the Ireland Women’s Summer Send Off Rugby World Cup warm up games in August are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie here