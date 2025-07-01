Virgin Media To Broadcast Ireland Men’s Summer Tour Test Matches

Virgin Media Television has today announced exclusive live coverage of Ireland’s eagerly anticipated Summer Test matches against Georgia and Portugal this July.

Kicking off the summer tour, Ireland face Georgia on Saturday 5th July, live on Virgin Media One, with coverage starting at 5.30pm. A week later, Ireland take on Portugal on Saturday 12th July, also live on Virgin Media One, with broadcast beginning at 6.30pm.

Joe Molloy will lead VMTV’s studio coverage, joined by former internationals Ian Madigan and Andrew Trimble, bringing expert insight and analysis before and after each game. Dave McIntyre will be on commentary duty for the Portugal fixture, with John Forrest calling the action on Georgia. Ireland and Munster legend Alan Quinlan will provide co-commentary across both matches.

Brian Gleeson, Head of Sport at Virgin Media Television, commented:

“We’re delighted to bring Irish rugby fans live and exclusive coverage of this landmark summer tour, with Paul O’Connell leading the squad and Craig Casey captaining a dynamic group of household names and emerging talent. A tough opener against Georgia followed by a clash with an always exciting Portugal side will provide a real test for Ireland and it’ll be fascinating to see which players take their chance to impress in green.”

Both games are also due to be shown on RugbyPassTV

Ireland have faced Georgia five times in a capped international and have one all five games including a famously tight victory in the 2007 Rugby World Cup. The most recent match took place behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium in 2020 with Ireland winning 29-10.

Portugal will become the 21st different nation that Ireland have awarded caps against when the sides meet in Lisbon on July 12th.