Student Sport Ireland Women’s Student Coaching Academy Applications Now Open

Student Sport Ireland (SSI) is delighted to announce the opening of the application process for the 2025–26 Women’s Student Coaching Academy .

Now entering its fifth year, the WSCA aims to support and develop female student coaches, helping them reach their full potential. The initiative also seeks to increase the number and visibility of female coaches within third-level institutions, creating role models to inspire future female students to engage in coaching.

The Academy is a collaborative initiative between SSI, Sport Ireland, 22 third-level institutions, and 18 sporting National Governing Bodies (NGBs), including the IRFU.

Over the course of the year, participating student coaches will:

Coach a team or group of athletes.

Work alongside an experienced mentor coach .

. Complete a coaching course with their respective NGB.

Maintain a weekly journal to reflect on their coaching journey.

to reflect on their coaching journey. Participate inSSI-led workshops.

IRFU’S Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith said, “The IRFU are delighted to support Student Sport Ireland Women’s Student Coaching Academy again this season. It is a great opportunity for those wishing to start their coaching journey. We will again support coaches around appropriate qualifications and practical experience.”

Interested students should complete the application form here and return it to their respective sports officer (contact details on the form) by Friday, August 8th, 2025.