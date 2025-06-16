Ireland Touch Rugby Seek Applications for High Performance Manager

The Ireland Touch Association (ITA) seeks a High-Performance Manager to lead and manage our high-performance team of volunteers to deliver our grassroots to elite touch rugby programs.

This would include, but not be restricted to developing the players, referees, clubs, partners and sponsors.

The high-performance team supports the growth of touch rugby on the Island of Ireland as outlined in the Ireland Touch Association’s strategic plan.

Applications should be addressed to Michelle Mulcahy: secretary@irelandtouch.ie and should be submitted before the closing date on 16th June 2025.

The successful person will work with and report to the ITA board through the Director of Touch.