Connacht Sign Versatile Highlanders Back Gilbert

Connacht Rugby has announced the signing of New Zealander Sam Gilbert from Super Rugby side the Highlanders, ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 26-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience at the highest level of Southern Hemisphere rugby. He has made 56 Super Rugby appearances for the Dunedin-based outfit, scoring 13 tries and over 320 points.

Known for his versatility, Gilbert has primarily played as a full-back with kicking responsibilities this season, but is equally adept at inside centre, on the wing or at out-half.

He began his provincial career with Canterbury where he played mainly as a number 10. He made his Super Rugby debut with the Highlanders in 2020, starting on the wing in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Since then he has been an ever-present feature in the Highlanders matchday squad, making 45 starts.

Meet the newest member of the crew 🫡 🇳🇿 Welcome to Connacht, Sam Gilbert! 💥https://t.co/OArjt66oNw pic.twitter.com/vjYndnG4he — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 9, 2025

Last year he made two appearances for the All Blacks XV, coming off the bench against Japan in both games. He also featured regularly for Otago in the National Provincial Championship, with six tries in 27 starts between 2020 and 2024.

Commenting on his move to Connacht, Gilbert said: “I’m delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby and taking on a new challenge. I’ve loved my time with the Highlanders and will always be grateful for what the club has done for me.

“After speaking with Connacht, I believe this is the perfect province for me moving forward in my career. They play a brand of rugby that is entertaining and exactly how I want to play the game, and I know there’s the new HPC and stadium which looks incredibly exciting too.

“I can’t wait to make the move, get settled in the province and meet my new team-mates, the wider staff, and the supporters in the months ahead.”