Derby In Thomond Park Kicks Off Big URC Weekend

Munster and Ulster kick off a big weekend for the four Irish teams in the BKT URC with what promises to be a classic derby match in Thomond Park on Friday night.

Munster v Ulster

Munster’s only victory in the last five rounds of the BKT United Rugby Championship was 30-24 against Connacht at Castlebar in Round 14. They have lost their last two Championship matches at home but have not lost three home matches in a row since the 2015/16 season.

Ulster have lost their last two Championship matches but have not lost three in a row since April 2022. The Ulstermen have won just twice on their travels in the Championship this season, beating Connacht in Galway in Round 9 and Dragons RFC in Newport in Round 13.

Ulster’s last trip to Thomond Park resulted in a thrilling battle in the final regular fixture of last season, with the Ulstermen pipped to victory and Munster winning by 29-24.

Buy Tickets here

Leinster v Zebre

Leinster have lost their last two matches in all competitions and have not lost three in a row since 2023. Their most recent defeat at home in the BKT United Rugby Championship was 21-22 to

Ulster at the RDS Arena on New Year’s Day 2024.

Zebre Parma are without a win in their last four matches since beating Dragons 31-21 in Parma in Round 12. Leinster have won all eighteen previous meetings between the two sides.

Buy Tickets Here

Connacht v Edinburgh

Connacht are aiming to break their losing streak when they host Edinburgh on Saturday evening at Dexcom Stadium. The Westerners are 14th in the table while the Scottish side are 10th, just a point behind Munster.

Connacht have lost their last four BKT United Rugby Championship fixtures since beating Benetton 38-30 in Galway on 1 March. Connacht’s record at Dexcom Stadium in the URC this season is won four, lost three.

Bundee Aki is back in contention for selection and trained with the squad at their new indoor pitch that was unveiled this week.

Buy Tickets Here