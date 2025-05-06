Record Scorer Carty Renews Connacht Contract

Connacht Rugby has confirmed that the province’s all-time record points scorer, Jack Carty , has renewed his contract for the 2025/26 season.

Since his debut in 2012, out-half Carty has scored 1277 points across 220 senior appearances for Connacht, and will look to further extend that record in the coming season.

A product of the Connacht pathway system through Buccaneers RFC and Marist College, the Roscommon native also has 11 Ireland caps. He was a member of the 2019 Rugby World Cup squad.

Having played twice during Connacht’s recent South Africa tour, including starting against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town, Carty said: “The main thing is that I felt I could still add to the environment here through the performances that I gave when I did have the opportunity to play (this season).

“Then getting married in the summer, obviously the HPC (High Performance Centre at Dexcom Stadium) coming in. ‘Prendo’ (Cian Prendergast) brought me in to see the HPC, and I was really like, ‘Could I be anywhere else with the facilities that are here?’

“I’ve trained in a 4×4 square metre gym when it was before the Clan (Terrace), and before any of the current facilities were there. So it would have been a shame not to have the opportunity to be in the place where we are now. It’s absolutely phenomenal.

“When it all came down to it, when the contract was there, I was going to always sign it. Getting the bit of game-time in South Africa and I think showing that I still have the ability to play at this level gave myself a massive confidence boost.”

The 32-year-old admitted it has been ‘difficult’ given his playing opportunities have been more limited in the last 12 months. However, his impressive contribution as Connacht went agonisingly close to beating the Stormers showed what he still has to offer.

“When you’re not playing for an extended period of time, the doubt does eventually start to creep in. But I think particularly in the Stormers game, to be able to give the performance that I did, I was pleased and happy with that.

“When you’re playing so sporadically, every chance you get, you need to really take it, and I think there were times where I did that and maybe wasn’t rewarded. But the following week or when I did get a chance, I probably didn’t take it.

“It was probably all a bit inconsistent, and I think that’s what I was happy about with South Africa. I hadn’t played since early January, and I think the fact that I showed what I did against one of the best ‘Ds’ in the league was great to see.”

Further player contract updates will be provided by Connacht ahead of their final home match of the season against Edinburgh on Saturday.