Leinster Team Named For European Semi Final

The Leinster Rugby team, proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to take on Northampton Saints in the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday at Aviva Stadium (KO: 5.30pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1) has been named by Head Coach, Leo Cullen.

Caelan Doris captains the side from number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan joining him in the back row.

Joe McCarthy and RG Snyman have been named in the second row with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong set to pack down either side of Dan Sheehan.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast renew their half-back partnership once more, with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose in the centres.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back while Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe are named on the wings.

Andrew Porter, Rabah Slimani and Rónan Kelleher offer the front row cover from the bench while Ryan Baird and Jack Conan round out the forward cover. Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne offer their experience in reserve while Jordie Barrett completes the matchday 23.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets)

15. Hugo Keenan (73)

14. Tommy O’Brien (43)

13. Garry Ringrose (136)

12. Robbie Henshaw (101)

11. James Lowe (87)

10. Sam Prendergast (28)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (153)

1. Cian Healy (290)

2. Dan Sheehan (68)

3. Tadhg Furlong (153)

4. RG Snyman (17)

5. Joe McCarthy (45)

6. Max Deegan (131)

7. Josh van der Flier (154)

8. Caelan Doris (93) CAPTAIN

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (73)

17. Andrew Porter (134)

18. Rabah Slimani (18)

19. Ryan Baird (79)

20. Jack Conan (160)

21. Luke McGrath (229)

22. Ross Byrne (183)

23. Jordie Barrett (9)

Referee: Pierre Brousset (FRU).