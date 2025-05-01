Energia All-Ireland League Award Winners Announced

Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League, have announced the winners of the Energia AIL Awards for the 2024/25 season. The awards follow an incredible season which culminated in a brilliant Energia AIL Men’s and Women’s Finals doubleheader in Aviva Stadium last weekend.

The Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year, Dan Goggin enjoyed a brilliant campaign in his debut season with St. Mary’s College, while Eilís Cahill was a standout performer for UL Bohemian throughout the season, culminating in scoring the last-minute winning try in the Final. These awards were voted for by members of the media that cover the Energia All-Ireland Leagues.

Speaking at the awards, Managing Director at Energia, Gary Ryan said:

“On behalf of everyone at Energia, a massive congratulations to all of the Energia AIL Award winners for 2025. Your achievements both individually and collectively are a true reflection of the dedication and effort you’ve shown throughout the season. We’re already looking ahead with excitement to the Energia AIL 2025/26 season and can’t wait to see you back on the pitch.”

The Energia ‘Possibilities’ Award this year went to Lansdowne FC. After a tough start to the season, Lansdowne won the Energia All Ireland Bateman Cup which galvanized the team into a near perfect second half to the season. They truly demonstrated the power of possibility.

Community Hero

Elsewhere, clubs from across Ireland were invited to nominate members or volunteers who have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to their club and Young Munster’s Cathal Quaid was awarded the Community Hero Award for 2025. Along with many other jobs within the club, Cathal is the minis coach to the U8s, assistant secretary, and was pivotal in structuring a pathway for the U21s team for next season.

The nominees for this award have volunteered for the betterment of their club for many years, at all levels and over a wide range of tasks on and off the pitch. The Community Hero awards were nominated by club members and supporters of the league.

Commenting on the Energia AIL Awards, Declan Madden, President of the IRFU said: “The 2024/25 season was a memorable one at Club level, coming, as it did, for the IRFU’s 150th anniversary. Club rugby plays a hugely important role in the fabric of rugby in Ireland and on behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

“I would like to congratulate the winners across all the divisions of the Energia All Ireland League for their efforts over the course of the season. I would also like to thank Energia for their unwavering support of Irish rugby at all levels. Their commitment continues to play a vital role in raising the profile of the Club game right across the island of Ireland”.

This year’s awards were presented by Daragh Frawley from The Club Scene podcast, celebrating the incredible 2024/25 season of club rugby we have seen across the island of Ireland.

Player Of The Year Winners

• Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Year 2024/25: Eilís Cahill, UL Bohemian

• Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year 2024/25: Dan Goggin, St Mary’s College

• Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player of the Year 2024/25: Kevin O’Flaherty, Nenagh Ormond

• Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player of the Year 2024/25: Bevan Prinsloo, Instonians

• Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player of the Year 2024/25: Jamie Kavanagh, Wanderers

• Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player of the Year 2024/25: JB Du Toit, Midleton

Coach Of The Year Winners

• Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions Coach of the Year 2024/25: Quenton O’Neale, Old Belvedere

• Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Year 2024/25: Jason Moreton, Wicklow

Energia AIL Community Hero Award

• Cathal Quaid, Young Munster

Energia AIL Referee of the Season

• Dan Carson

Energia AIL Possibilities Award

• Lansdowne FC