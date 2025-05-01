EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Along with finishing the season as Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A champions , Clontarf have achieved a notable double with Conor Kelly the top flight’s leading points scorer, and captain Dylan Donnellan topping the try-scoring charts again.

Out-half Kelly passed the 200-point mark during last Sunday’s 22-21 final victory over defending champions Cork Constitution, while Donnellan crossed the whitewash for the 15th time during the current campaign.

It extends a tremendous individual record for the Leinster-capped hooker, as it is the fourth season in a row that he has claimed Division 1A’s top try scorer accolade. He scored 19 tries in 2021/22, 22 in 2022/23, and 20 last season.

The Opta statistics, collected across the season, are provided by Stats Perform.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER PLAY-OFFS:

POINTS –

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 202

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 155

James Taylor (Cork Constitution) 135

Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 117

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 105

Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 93

Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 91

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 83

James Tarrant (UCD) 77

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 75

TRIES –

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 15

Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 14

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 11

Tadhg Bird (Clontarf) 11

Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 10

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 9

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 9

Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 8

Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 8

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 8

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 8

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 8

Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster) 8

Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 8

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

George Coomber (Cork Constitution) 7 made/7 attempts – 100%

Dylan Hicks (Garryowen) 23/27 – 85%

Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 32/38 – 84%

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 16/19 – 84%

Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 14/17 – 82%

Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 17/21 – 81%

Conor McKeon (Terenure College) 4/5 – 80%

Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 11/14 – 79%

Steve McMahon (Lansdowne) 10/13 – 77%

James Taylor (Cork Constitution) 58/75 – 77%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

John Forde (Cork Constitution) 261

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 237

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 237

Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 230

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 218

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 190

Callum Smith (Clontarf) 186

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 184

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 184

Conor Tonge (UCD) 182

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 39

John Forde (Cork Constitution) 27

Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 27

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 25

Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 25

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 22

Jerry Cahir (Lansdowne) 21

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 21

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 18

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 18

CARRIES –

Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 225

John Vinson (Clontarf) 220

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 167

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 157

Will Hickey (Terenure College) 157

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 153

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 153

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 149

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 144

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 144

RUNNING METRES –

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1687.3

John Vinson (Clontarf) 1346.3

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1325

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 1291

Ruben Moloney (UCD) 1215.4

Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 1159.8

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 1148.1

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 1141.6

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 1101.3

Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 1061.5

KICKS –

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 138

Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 135

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 125

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 125

Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 106

Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 103

Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 95

Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 84

Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 81

Conor McKee (Ballynahinch) 74

James Tarrant (UCD) 74

KICKING METRES –

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 4479

Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 3439.1

Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 3029.3

Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 3003.9

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 2997.8

Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 2752.4

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 2560.7

James Tarrant (UCD) 2304.7

Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 2091.1

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1985.5

OFFLOADS –

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 25

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 18

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 16

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 15

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 15

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 15

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 14

Michael Silvester (St. Mary’s College) 14

Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne) 13

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 12

Ben Brownlee (UCD) 12

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 12

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 12

Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 12

LINEBREAKS –

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 20

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 20

Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 19

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 19

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 18

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 16

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 16

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 16

Henry McErlean (Terenure College) 14

Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 14

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 14

TACKLE BREAKS –

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 69

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 62

Ruben Moloney (UCD) 62

Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 55

Gordon Wood (Garryowen) 54

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 54

John Vinson (Clontarf) 51

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 50

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 50

Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne) 48

Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 48

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 18

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 13

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 12

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 11

Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh) 11

Adam McBurney (Young Munster) 9

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 9

Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 9

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 8

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 8

LINEOUT TAKES –

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 124

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 112

Dan Barron (UCD) 101

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 91

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 73

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 69

Finn McCall (Garryowen) 67

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 66

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 66

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 62

LINEOUT STEALS –

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 17

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 14

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 12

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 10

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 9

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 9

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 8

Callum Smith (Clontarf) 8

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 8

Adam Melia (Terenure College) 6

Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 6

Finn McCall (Garryowen) 6

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 6

MINUTES PLAYED –

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 1591

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 1586

Tadhg Bird (Clontarf) 1579

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 1561

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 1546

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 1534

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 1516

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1440

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 1427

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 1418

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.