#EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens
Along with finishing the season as Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A champions, Clontarf have achieved a notable double with Conor Kelly the top flight’s leading points scorer, and captain Dylan Donnellan topping the try-scoring charts again.
Out-half Kelly passed the 200-point mark during last Sunday’s 22-21 final victory over defending champions Cork Constitution, while Donnellan crossed the whitewash for the 15th time during the current campaign.
It extends a tremendous individual record for the Leinster-capped hooker, as it is the fourth season in a row that he has claimed Division 1A’s top try scorer accolade. He scored 19 tries in 2021/22, 22 in 2022/23, and 20 last season.
The Opta statistics, collected across the season, are provided by Stats Perform.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER PLAY-OFFS:
POINTS –
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 202
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 155
James Taylor (Cork Constitution) 135
Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 117
Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 105
Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 93
Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 91
Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 83
James Tarrant (UCD) 77
Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 75
TRIES –
Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 15
Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 14
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 11
Tadhg Bird (Clontarf) 11
Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 10
Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 9
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 9
Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 8
Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 8
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 8
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 8
Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 8
Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster) 8
Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 8
KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –
George Coomber (Cork Constitution) 7 made/7 attempts – 100%
Dylan Hicks (Garryowen) 23/27 – 85%
Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 32/38 – 84%
Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 16/19 – 84%
Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 14/17 – 82%
Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 17/21 – 81%
Conor McKeon (Terenure College) 4/5 – 80%
Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 11/14 – 79%
Steve McMahon (Lansdowne) 10/13 – 77%
James Taylor (Cork Constitution) 58/75 – 77%
SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –
John Forde (Cork Constitution) 261
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 237
John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 237
Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 230
Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 218
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 190
Callum Smith (Clontarf) 186
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 184
Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 184
Conor Tonge (UCD) 182
DOMINANT TACKLES –
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 39
John Forde (Cork Constitution) 27
Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 27
Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 25
Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 25
John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 22
Jerry Cahir (Lansdowne) 21
Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 21
Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 18
Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 18
CARRIES –
Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 225
John Vinson (Clontarf) 220
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 167
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 157
Will Hickey (Terenure College) 157
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 153
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 153
Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 149
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 144
Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 144
RUNNING METRES –
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1687.3
John Vinson (Clontarf) 1346.3
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1325
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 1291
Ruben Moloney (UCD) 1215.4
Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 1159.8
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 1148.1
Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 1141.6
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 1101.3
Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 1061.5
KICKS –
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 138
Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 135
Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 125
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 125
Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 106
Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 103
Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 95
Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 84
Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 81
Conor McKee (Ballynahinch) 74
James Tarrant (UCD) 74
KICKING METRES –
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 4479
Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 3439.1
Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 3029.3
Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 3003.9
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 2997.8
Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 2752.4
Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 2560.7
James Tarrant (UCD) 2304.7
Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 2091.1
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1985.5
OFFLOADS –
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 25
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 18
Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 16
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 15
Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 15
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 15
Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 14
Michael Silvester (St. Mary’s College) 14
Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne) 13
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 12
Ben Brownlee (UCD) 12
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 12
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 12
Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 12
LINEBREAKS –
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 20
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 20
Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 19
Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 19
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 18
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 16
Craig Adams (Terenure College) 16
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 16
Henry McErlean (Terenure College) 14
Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 14
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 14
TACKLE BREAKS –
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 69
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 62
Ruben Moloney (UCD) 62
Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 55
Gordon Wood (Garryowen) 54
Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 54
John Vinson (Clontarf) 51
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 50
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 50
Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne) 48
Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 48
BREAKDOWN STEALS –
John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 18
Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 13
Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 12
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 11
Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh) 11
Adam McBurney (Young Munster) 9
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 9
Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 9
Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 8
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 8
LINEOUT TAKES –
Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 124
Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 112
Dan Barron (UCD) 101
Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 91
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 73
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 69
Finn McCall (Garryowen) 67
Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 66
Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 66
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 62
LINEOUT STEALS –
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 17
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 14
Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 12
Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 10
Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 9
Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 9
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 8
Callum Smith (Clontarf) 8
Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 8
Adam Melia (Terenure College) 6
Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 6
Finn McCall (Garryowen) 6
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 6
MINUTES PLAYED –
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 1591
Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 1586
Tadhg Bird (Clontarf) 1579
Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 1561
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 1546
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 1534
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 1516
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1440
Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 1427
John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 1418
Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.