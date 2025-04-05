Munster And Leinster Book Champions Cup Quarter Final Slots

Leinster racked up 62 unanswered points against Harlequins at Cork Park while Munster edged out Stade Rochelais by a single point in La Rochelle.

Leinster 62 Harlequins 0

Sam Prendergast got the points ticking over for Leinster inside the opening 15 minutesas he swooped in on the in-goal line to mop up the scraps of a powerful move. That’s three for the season in the competition for Prendergast now.

The young star then turned provider just three minutes later as Joe McCarthy found space across the ‘Quins backline to go over.

Jamie Osborne was the next to score for the hosts to extend the lead. Prendergast was on hand to duly convert to take his afternoon tally to nine points and an assist.

A 19-0 lead going into the second-half was soon added to as Leinster stepped things up. Increased ball-speed and passing looked threatening to a Harlequins side in need of inspiration – and it soon showed on the scoresheet.

Player of the Match Josh van der Flier went over on the right for Leinster’s first of the half before Garry Ringrose added the side’s fifth on the opposite wing.

It was soon six for Leinster as Dan Sheehan inflicted another score on a Harlequins side all at sea in Dublin before a penalty try deepened Quins’ wounds yet further. The introduction of sub Jordie Barrett would have done little to remedy the London side’s woes, and a trio of late crosses hit the visitors whilst they were down.

Leo Cullen’s men sent a statement of intent to the rest of the field and ease into next weekend’s quarter-finals. A home tie against either Glasgow Warriors or Leicester Tigers awaits.

Stade Rochelais 24 Munster 25

2,000 Munster fans had descended on La Rochelle under the bright spring sun as Ronan O’Gara’s side, Stade Rochelais, were the ones to start the strongest in front of the sell-out Stade Marcel Deflandre. Tawera Kerr-Barlow thought he had crossed inside the first minute, but a forensic TMO adjudged him to have breached gone into touch in the build-up.

The home side’s early domination continued, and it wasn’t long before Levani Botia bullied his way over to grab his first try of 2025.

Munster wanted one back though and the Munster fans inside were soon out of their seats for five points of their own. Thaakir Abrahams made most of an Ihaia West yellow card to break free. It was his dizzying run that he then offloaded, setting up scrum-half Craig Casey. A fitting try for a pair both recently back from injury.

Scrum after scrum ensued but it ended up being in overtime that the hosts finally found the difference. West duly converted for Stade Rochelais to send them into the dressing room 10-7 ahead.

Back level within a minute of the restart thanks to a Jack Crowley penalty, Munster certainly started the second-half how they meant to go on.

Just six minutes later Gavin Coombes chased down a Stade Rochelais clearance to then hunt it down and ground, gifting Munster the lead for the first time in the tie.

Wing Andrew Smith finished off a gritty move down the left to touch down and extend the Irish lead, and that was ultimately a lead that hosts Stade Rochelais were unable to tumble, but not without a spectacular fight.

The hosts were awarded a penalty try 15 minutes from time, but Munster hit back via a spectacular Crowley drop goal to keep them within arms reach.

Hoani Bosmorin then charged onto a kick over the top to tap home which, together with Hastoy’s ensuing conversion, set up an enthralling final three minutes.

Just one point behind for the final stages, the hosts were ultimately left disappointed after a late penalty awarded to Munster in overtime ended any hopes of a comeback.

Munster continue their road to Cardiff, and they will face either Union Bordeaux-Bègles or Ulster Rugby in the quarter-finals.