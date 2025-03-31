Empowering Female Rugby Referees – Match Official Day in Kingspan Stadium

On Saturday, 22nd March 2025, over 30 match officials from across Ireland’s four provinces gathered at Kingspan Stadium to participate in Female Match Official Day. This event, held ahead of the Ireland Women opening six nations game against France, was made possible through the support of the Rugby World Cup 2025 Impact Beyond Programme. The initiative emerged from discussions within a dedicated working group focused on reviewing and enhancing the female referee pathway and programme.

The event began with a workshop led by Siobhain McArdle, IRFU Head of Psychology. This session explored techniques to help referees improve their preparation and performance delivery. A key component of the workshop was the interactive element, allowing participants to share experiences, exchange insights, and learn from one another.

Following this, the attendees engaged in a presentation by Amy Perrett, World Rugby Women’s Pathway Development Coach. Amy provided a compelling account of her journey as a referee, detailing her progression from officiating domestic rugby in Australia to managing international fixtures in both Sevens and Fifteens formats. Her experiences served as an inspiration to those aspiring to advance in the field of refereeing.

The group then had the opportunity to watch the highly anticipated Six Nations clash, further enhancing their learning experience. Thanks to Mongey Communications, participants were granted access to the match official communications system, offering invaluable insights into real-time decision-making on the field.

Post-match discussions provided another vital learning opportunity. Match referee Hollie Davidson and her officiating team met with the attendees, sharing their reflections on the game and answering any pressing questions. This interaction allowed the aspiring referees to gain deeper insights into the challenges and responsibilities of officiating at the highest level.

Beyond the educational aspects of the day, a key objective was to foster networking and camaraderie among female referees from all four provinces. By the end of the event, new friendships and professional connections had formed, laying the groundwork for ongoing collaboration and support within the refereeing community.

Referees and other individuals involved in women’s rugby are encouraged to continue networking through the IRFU Women’s Rugby Network, accessible via LinkedIn and WhatsApp.

Female Match Official Day 2025 marks the beginning of a broader initiative. Moving forward, the programme will continue to expand, offering further support and education to female match officials. With ongoing investment and engagement, the future of women’s refereeing in Irish rugby looks brighter than ever.

If you’re interested in becoming an rugby referee, or have any questions, contact the Referee Development Manager for your provincial area (Leinster, Munster, Connacht, or Ulster)

Leinster Referee Development Manager: Sean Gallagher, Sean.gallagher@irfu.ie

Munster Referee Development Manager: Olly Hodges, olly.hodges@irfu.ie

Connacht Referee Development Manager: Andrew Fogarty, Andrew.Fogarty@irfu.ie

Ulster Referee Development Manager: Richard Kerr, Richard.kerr@irfu.ie