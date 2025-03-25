Energia Welcomes Ireland Star Wafer As New Brand Ambassador

After returning from a long-term hamstring injury, Wafer was a standout performer for Ireland in 2024, including try-scoring player-of-the-match performances in the win over Wales in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, and the historic WXV1 victory over New Zealand.

Hailing from Ballygarrett, Co. Wexford and turning 22 today, she was also the only Irish player named in both the Women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship and the World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team last year.

Commenting on her new role, Aoife said: “I’ve been aware of Energia’s support of Irish Rugby through playing in the Energia AIL, and from attending the ‘Rugby for All’ blitz in MU Barnhall last September.

“Up close, I’ve seen their passion for supporting Irish Rugby at all levels. It’s great to see the work that they do at grassroots, club, and provincial level.

“I’m excited to be a part of their commitment in making a real difference, both on and off the pitch.”

Energia are proud to champion Irish Rugby at all levels, including their title sponsorship of the All-Ireland League.

They are also behind the successful ‘Half a Fan’ campaign, which encourages rugby supporters to fully engage and support both the Men’s and Women’s teams throughout Ireland, and the ‘Rugby for All’ initiative, which aims to grow participation among people with physical or learning differences, both on and off the pitch.

Speaking at the announcement, Energia’s Sponsorship and Events Manager Lorna Danaher (pictured above with Aoife and Sarah Redmond, Energia’s Sponsorship and Internal Communications Coordinator) added: “We’re very excited to welcome Aoife to the Energia family.

“It has been an amazing 12 months for Aoife on the international stage, and we are delighted to support her as she competes in the Women’s Six Nations and the upcoming Rugby World Cup in August and September.”

Aoife joins Leinster and Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan as a fellow Energia brand ambassador, reinforcing Energia’s dedication to supporting Irish talent and inspiring the next generation of athletes from grassroots to the international stage.

For further information, please visit the Energia website or follow Energia on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.