Aer Lingus Brings #HomeAdvantage To Ireland Team Ahead Of Women’s Six Nations

Aer Lingus , the official airline of the IRFU, is proud to support the Ireland team as they embark on their 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign .

Aer Lingus will bring the team and #HomeAdvantage to Ireland’s away matches through direct flights to Italy, Wales, and Scotland.

As Scott Bemand’s side aim to build on their third place finish in the 2024 Six Nations, they kick off this year’s Championship at home to France in Belfast this Saturday (kick-off 1pm – tickets are available to buy here).

For their first away game, Ireland will fly to Italy to play in Parma on Sunday, March 30, before returning home to face defending champions England on Saturday, April 12 in Cork.

Aer Lingus will support the girls in green as they travel to Wales next month, with their penultimate fixture taking place in Newport, before going head-to-head with Scotland in Edinburgh on ‘Super Saturday’ (April 26).

Aer Lingus first partnered with the IRFU in 2015 and is proud to celebrate a decade of support for Irish Rugby.

For 10 years, the airline has flown both the Women’s and Men’s teams to Six Nations matches, Rugby World Cups, and international fixtures, while also bringing #HomeAdvantage across the globe.

Back rower Aoife Wafer, the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 15s Player of the Year for 2024, has been announced as a new ambassador for Aer Lingus, joining her team-mates, Dorothy Wall, Neve Jones, and Linda Djougang.

Ireland prop and Aer Lingus ambassador Djougang commented: “The Irish supporters are truly amazing, and their energy, both at home and away, gives us a huge boost as a team.

“As we approach this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, we are thrilled to once again have the backing of Aer Lingus and look forward to being welcomed onboard for our Italy, Wales, and Scotland matches.”

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer,said: “At Aer Lingus, we are proud to bring #HomeAdvantage to the team’s away games for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

“As we celebrate ten years as a partner with the IRFU, we wish the team, management, coaches, and our ambassadors – Linda, Aoife, Dorothy, and Neve – the best of luck. We look forward to welcoming them onboard.”