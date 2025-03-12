Ireland Men’s U20s Team Named To Face Italy In Treviso

Head Coach Neil Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20s Six Nations clash against Italy at Stadio Comunale di Monigo (Kick-off 7.45pm Irish time).

Ireland U20s conclude their 2025 Championship in Treviso bidding to end the campaign on a high and build momentum and further cohesion ahead of this summer’s World Rugby U20 Championship.

Connacht back row Éanna McCarthy is once again named to captain the side in Italy.

Daniel Green, Charlie Molony and Gene O’Leary Kareem start in Ireland’s back three, with Eoghan Smyth and Ciarán Mangan making up the midfield pairing. Tom Wood continues at out-half and is joined in the half-backs by Clark Logan.

In the pack, Billy Bohan, Henry Walker and Alex Mullan are in the front row, Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan continue in the engine room and David Walsh joins Michael Foy and McCarthy in the back row.

Mikey Yarr, Paddy Moore, Tom McAllister, Conor Kennelly and Bobby Power are the forwards available to Doak and his Coaching Team on the bench, with backs Chris O’Connor, Sam Wisniewski and Connor Fahy completing Ireland’s 23.

Friday’s match is live on RTÉ2.

Ireland Men’s U20s:

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

7. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

21. Chris O’Connor (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

23. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster).