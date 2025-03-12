Beware Of Fake Tickets

Ticketmaster today issued an urgent warning to all concert, sporting, theatre and festival goers to be extra vigilant for fraudulent ticket sellers falsely claiming to represent the authorised ticket agent Ticketmaster.

A Dublin based fake ticket seller is promising fans advance tickets and/or tickets for last minute collection from the venue on show night that do not exist. Unfortunately, some fans have already lost large sums of money to this individual.

Working alongside members of An Garda Siochána, enhanced security and ticket verification arrangements are being implemented for all forthcoming events.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Verified tickets can only be purchased directly from the official authorised agent Ticketmaster.ie and not bought through a third party.

If you have been a victim or have any information regarding this crime, we strongly encourage you to report it immediately to An Garda Siochána.

Issued on behalf of Ticketmaster, 3Arena, Aviva Stadium, Croke Park, IRFU, MCD Productions, FAI, Festival Republic