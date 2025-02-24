As the 2024/25 season reaches an exciting peak across all four provinces, the IRFU invites your Club to open its doors this March and April to celebrate our 150th anniversary with a themed ‘Rugby in the Community – Club 150 Day’. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the grassroots game and the spirit of rugby in your community.

By now, you should have received your IRFU 150 flag to proudly display at your club grounds. We encourage you to enhance your celebration by applying for our limited IRFU150 Club Packs, which include bunting and face-painting stencils. To receive your pack, simply email 150events@irfu.ie with your contact name, club name, and postal address.

Whether your club is planning an end-of-season underage blitz, finals fixture, or a community engagement event, the ‘Rugby in the Community – Club 150 Day’ offers a wonderful chance to connect with new and existing members. Invite local representatives, schools, sports partnerships, or club sponsors to show them what your club offers. Additionally, consider hosting the day around an upcoming international match and invite the community to enjoy the game together.

We’re excited to offer a prize of €5,000 to the club with the most creative campaign. To enter, capture your activities in a 60-90 second video, filmed in portrait format, and share on your Club Instagram and Twitter pages and tag @IrishRugbyGrassroots on Instagram and Irish Rugby on X (formerly Twitter), using the official hashtag #IRFU150. We’ll announce the winner in May.

Select Calendar of Fixtures:

Men’s Internationals:

• Saturday, 8 March: Ireland v France, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

• Saturday, 15 March: Italy v Ireland, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Women’s Internationals:

• Saturday, 22 March: Ireland v France, 1pm, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

• Sunday, 30 March: Italy v Ireland, 3pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

• Saturday, 12 April: Ireland v England, 4.45pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

• Sunday, 20 April: Wales v Ireland, 3pm, Rodney Parade, Newport

• Saturday, 26 April: Scotland v Ireland, 12.15pm, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Energia All-Ireland League Finals Day:

• Sunday, 27th April: Energia All-Ireland Finals Day, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Let’s make this celebration one to remember!