Irish-Qualified Prop Crean Joins Ulster On Short-Term Deal

Ulster Rugby have agreed a short-term deal for Irish-qualified loosehead prop Sam Crean , who has joined up with the squad today from English Premiership club Saracens.

Initially a hooker, Crean came through the Saracens Academy pathway, graduating to their Senior Academy in 2018 and transitioning to loosehead prop during his first season of senior rugby.

The 24-year-old, a former England Under-20 international, was a Premiership Rugby Shield winner with Saracens before gaining experience with the senior team in the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Cup, and the Investec Champions Cup.

He made three appearances for Sarries last season, and has been playing for Ampthill in the RFU Championship of late.

With looseheads Andrew Warwick and Eric O’Sullivan both injured, Crean could make his Ulster debut in Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 5.15pm). Tickets are available to buy online here.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy, whose side sit 14th in the table, said: “It is another one of those weeks where we need a really big performance.

“We have been under pressure for most of the year really so going into the Scarlets with Jared (Payne) and ‘Peely’ (Dwayne Peel) coming back (to Belfast), they will want to make it as difficult as possible for us.

“They will probably be smelling blood seeing our injury list and where we are in the league, so we have a lot to play for this week.

“It’s really important we just focus in on getting the basics right, improving our discipline and making sure we have a set-piece to play off and players sticking to the team system.”

Meanwhile, Ireland Six Nations squad member Cormac Izuchukwu unfortunately sustained an ankle injury in Ulster’s recent defeat to Benetton Rugby and will be unavailable for selection for a number of weeks.

Jake Flannery (hamstring) and Michael Lowry (concussion) were injured in the same game, and their fitness for selection will be monitored through training this week according to province’s latest squad update.

John Cooney suffered a calf injury in training and he too will have his fitness assessed through the coming week, with Murphy adding: “John had a light run today (Monday) and we’ll see where he is tomorrow. We’re hopeful he might be available for the game at the weekend.

“Mikey (Lowry) is returning from concussion and was back in return-to-play contact on Monday. He looks like he will be okay.

“Werner Kok saw a specialist on Monday. He is returning to full contact this week so he may play at the weekend but we’ll need to get him through Tuesday and Thursday, and see where he’s at.”

Other players currently unavailable for selection are Iain Henderson (hamstring), Warwick (ankle), O’Sullivan (knee), Tom Stewart (hamstring), Ethan McIlroy (knee), Ben Moxham (knee), Michael McDonald (hamstring), Sean Reffell (calf), Marcus Rea (toe), and Rob Baloucoune (calf).