Wolfhounds Maintain Winning Run In Edinburgh

The Wolfhounds maintained their winning form with a 22-31 win against Edinburgh at Hive Stadium on Saturday. The Wolfhounds had the bonus point secured by halftime with a 5-31 lead.

A big second half from Edinburgh kept the Irish visitors scoreless but wasn’t enough to overcome the lead.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 8:

Saturday, February 22 –

EDINBURGH RUGBY 22 WOLFHOUNDS 31, Hive Stadium

Scorers: Edinburgh Rugby: Tries: Cieron Bell, Aila Ronald, Rhea Clarke, Hannah Walker; Con: Lucia Scott

Wolfhounds: Tries: Claire Boles, Erin King, Brittany Hogan, Linda Djougang, Amy Larn; Cons: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Lauren Farrell McCabe 2

HT: Edinburgh Rugby 5 Wolfhounds 31

Lucia Scott (Gloucester-Hartpury); Cieron Bell (Loughborough Lightning), Giselle Chicot (Watsonian FC), Lucy MacRae (University of Edinburgh), Hannah Walker (University of Edinburgh); Hannah Ramsay (University of Edinburgh), Rhea Clarke (University of Edinburgh); Alison Wilson (Heriot’s), Aila Ronald (University of Edinburgh), Hannah McMahon (University of Edinburgh), Adelle Ferrie (Corstorphine Cougars), Natasha Logan (University of Edinburgh), Charlotte Fosbeary (University of Edinburgh), Alex Stewart (Corstorphine Cougars) (capt), Samaanther Taganekurukuru (Stirling County).

Replacements used: Talei Tawake (Watsonian FC) for Wilson (50 mins), Nicole Marlow (Cardiff Metropolitan University) for Chicot (54), Kaylee Fraser (Corstorphine Cougars) for Taganekurukuru (61), Sarah Denholm (Ealing Trailfinders) for Ramsay (63), Lauryn Walter (Ealing Trailfinders) for Fosbeary (68), Pip Benson (Corstorphine Cougars) for Clarke (71), Megan Riach (Garioch) for McMahon, Lucy Christie (Newcastle University) for Ferrie (both 75).

EDINBURGH RUGBY: Lucia Scott (Gloucester-Hartpury); Cieron Bell (Loughborough Lightning), Lisa Brown (University of Edinburgh), Giselle Chicot (Watsonian FC), Hannah Walker (University of Edinburgh) (capt); Hannah Ramsay (University of Edinburgh), Rhea Clarke (University of Edinburgh); Alison Wilson (Heriot’s), Aila Ronald (University of Edinburgh), Molly Poolman (Watsonian FC), Adelle Ferrie (Corstorphine Cougars), Natasha Logan (University of Edinburgh), Samaanther Taganekurukuru (Stirling County), Charlotte Fosbeary (University of Edinburgh), Merryn Gunderson (Corstorphine Cougars).

Replacements: Karis Craig (Watsonian FC), Talei Tawake (Watsonian FC), Megan Riach (Garioch), Cat Moody (University of Edinburgh), Alex Stewart (Corstorphine Cougars), Emily Love (Corstorphine Cougars), Sarah Denholm (Trailfinders Women), Ami Conchie (Watsonian FC).

WOLFHOUNDS: Amy Larn (Athy RFC); Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC); Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster); Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster), Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster) (capt), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster).

Replacements: Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster), Tricia Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC), Poppy Garvey (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Erin McConnell (Wicklow RFC), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College RFC/Ulster), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC/Ulster).

Referee: Sam O’Neil (SRU)