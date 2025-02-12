Mullingar Rugby Club Celebrates 100 Years With Unforgettable Centenary Ball

The IRFU isn’t the only one with an important anniversary this season as many rugby clubs celebrate important milestones in their history. Mullingar RFC, once the home of former Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt, is one such club

On St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend, Mullingar Rugby Club marked a historic milestone, celebrating 100 years of rugby and community with a spectacular Centenary Ball at the Mullingar Park Hotel on Sunday, 2nd February 2025. The sold-out event, attended by 550 people, was a night of nostalgia, pride, and celebration, honouring the club’s incredible journey over the past century.

From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere was electric. A champagne reception, accompanied by the soulful sounds of the 20-piece River Street Swing Band, set the tone for an elegant evening.

The highlight of the night came early, with the premiere of “Mullingar Rugby Club: The Movie”, an emotional and inspiring documentary produced by award-winning local filmmaker Noel McIntyre. The film, which took 18 months to produce, featured interviews, historic footage, and heartfelt stories from past and present members, capturing the spirit and legacy of Mullingar Rugby Club. By the time the final credits rolled, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, and the film received a standing ovation.

Rugby legend and former Munster and Ireland player Alan Quinlan hosted the evening, bringing his unique insight and passion for the game. He interviewed Noel McIntyre about the making of the film and engaged with club members, even joining in on a sing-song before the night was over.

Following a three-course meal, guests took part in an exciting charity auction, expertly led by local auctioneer Aidan Egan. The auction, featuring signed jerseys, exclusive rugby memorabilia, and donations from generous local businesses, raised a significant amount for the club’s future development.

As the formalities concluded, the celebrations continued into the early hours with a live performance from Spring Break, ensuring a fitting end to a truly memorable night.

In a stirring speech, Club President Ciaran Murtagh paid tribute to the generations of volunteers, players, and supporters who have shaped Mullingar Rugby Club into what it is today. He spoke of how the club has become a “field of dreams” and emphasised the responsibility to keep the legacy alive for future generations.

He also announced two major new partnerships that will shape the club’s future:

• Leinster Rugby’s recognition of Mullingar as a Centre of Excellence in the Midlands.

• A collaboration with Dublin City University (DCU) to provide club members with academic and sporting opportunities.

The Centenary Ball was not just a celebration of rugby; it was a tribute to the community, resilience, and friendships that have defined Mullingar Rugby Club for a century.

Organised by club stalwart Declan Murphy, the night was never about fundraising alone—it was about honouring the club’s past, celebrating the present, and looking ahead to an exciting future.

The overwhelming success of the event has left many wondering if it will become an annual tradition. While the committee has yet to decide, one thing is certain: Mullingar Rugby Club’s Centenary Ball will be remembered as a night of history, heart, and celebration.