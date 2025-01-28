Women in Rugby Online Information Night – Coaching the Female Player

The Women in Rugby network was created in 2023, with the aim of bringing people together, male or female who is involved within female rugby in their club. A safe space to ask questions, share ideas and meet with people involved in female rugby, whether that be as a coach, referee, player, governance volunteers or supporters, anyone who are generally involved in the game.

There have been many events held so far, both in person and online. With over 200 members now registered as part of our Women in Rugby network. We would encourage anyone who would like to join our network to join on our LinkedIn page

This season, we held our in person conference in Killashee House in September, along with three online information nights for the women in rugby network, focused on a series of topics including Injury Prevention and Management for Female Players, Club Development, and Breast Health.

The next online Women in Rugby Network session this season will take place on Tuesday 11th February and will look at Coaching the Female Player. We will be joined by Katie Fitzhenry, Women’s National Talent Identification Manager, and Larissa Muldoon, Provincial Talent Coach for Connacht Rugby, for a conversation about the female pathway and coaching curriculum, essentially, what should we coach and how should we be coaching the female player.

This information night will consist of panel discussions, followed by breakout rooms, where you will have a chance to meet and share ideas with other coaches, we will also hear from club coaches about how they have put a female pathway into a sustainable structure in their club.

If you would like to attend our Women in Rugby online Information night on Tuesday 11th February, click here to register your free place.