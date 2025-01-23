Ireland 7s Perth Match Tracker
The HBF Stadium in Perth plays host to Round 3 of the HSBC SVNS from January 24-26; with four different title winners across the opening two rounds in Dubai and Cape Town, New Zealand women and Fiji men lead the current standings.
The Ireland Women’s 7s side, who won this leg of the tournament last year, currently sit 8th in the standings and are drawn in Pool A with Brazil, Japan and New Zealand.
The Men’s team are currently in 12th place and face Spain, France and Great Britain in Pool B.
Perth 7s Fixtures
Friday 24th, all times Irish time
France v Ireland M7, 4:50am – Match Centre
Japan v Ireland W7, 5:12am – Match Centre
Spain v Ireland M7, 9:47am – Match Centre
New Zealand v Ireland W7, 10:53am – Match Centre
Saturday, January 25
Great Britain v Ireland M7, 4:44am – Match Centre
Ireland W7 v Brazil, 7:03am – Match Centre
Ireland Women’s 7s Squad
Ireland Men’s 7s Squad