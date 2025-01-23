Ireland 7s Perth Match Tracker

The HBF Stadium in Perth plays host to Round 3 of the HSBC SVNS from January 24-26; with four different title winners across the opening two rounds in Dubai and Cape Town, New Zealand women and Fiji men lead the current standings.

The Ireland Women’s 7s side, who won this leg of the tournament last year, currently sit 8th in the standings and are drawn in Pool A with Brazil, Japan and New Zealand.

The Men’s team are currently in 12th place and face Spain, France and Great Britain in Pool B.

Perth 7s Fixtures

Friday 24th, all times Irish time

France v Ireland M7, 4:50am – Match Centre

Japan v Ireland W7, 5:12am – Match Centre

Spain v Ireland M7, 9:47am – Match Centre

New Zealand v Ireland W7, 10:53am – Match Centre

Saturday, January 25

Great Britain v Ireland M7, 4:44am – Match Centre

Ireland W7 v Brazil, 7:03am – Match Centre

Ireland Women’s 7s Squad

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad