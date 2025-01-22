Connacht’s Game In Glasgow Moved To Sunday

The BKT United Rugby Championship round 10 match between Glasgow Warriors and Connacht at Scotstoun Stadium has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3.30pm).

This decision has been made due to the severe weather warning in place and the dangerous wind conditions expected to occur across Scotland and Glasgow this Friday – the original date for the fixture.

Safety of spectators, team and venue staff, players, match officials and broadcast personnel are the number one priority, and it is clear that the expected weather conditions would severely compromise this.

The BKT URC would like to thank both teams involved, host broadcaster Premier Sports and Irish broadcaster TG4, for their understanding in rearranging the game to ensure it takes place on a scheduled weekend.

All tickets purchased for the match will remain valid for the rescheduled date and kick-off time. Fans watching the game in the Republic of Ireland will be able to watch Glasgow Warriors v Connacht on the TG4 Player, Premier Sports, and URC.tv.

As it stands, the Glasgow Warriors v Clovers clash in the Celtic Challenge remains scheduled for Saturday afternoon (kick-off 1pm) at Scotstoun.

BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP – RESCHEDULED ROUND 10 FIXTURE:

Sunday, January 26 –

GLASGOW WARRIORS v CONNACHT, Scotstoun Stadium, 3,30pm

Live on: Premier Sports, TG4 Player, SuperSport, Flo Sports (USA), and URC.tv