Six Nations And BKT Announce New Partnership

Six Nations Rugby has unveiled a new long-term partnership with global tire manufacturing leader BKT in a significant move for international rugby.

The collaboration positions BKT as the Official Tire Partner for the Guinness Men’s and Women’s Six Nations, starting with the much-anticipated 2025 Championships on Friday 31st January.

“The Six Nations is rugby’s most loved annual competition.” commented Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby. “As such, it is hugely exciting to welcome BKT to our family of partners for 2025.”

“As a major global business with vast experience in sport, we are looking forward to working with the BKT team over the years ahead, to bring this partnership to life.”

Lucia Salmaso, Managing Director of BKT Europe, echoed the sentiment: “Rugby embodies BKT’s values as no other sport: it’s about teamwork, physicality, fair play, community and loyalty. We are deeply committed to making a meaningful contribution to rugby, ensuring the game continues to grow and thrive on a global scale.

“This partnership with Six Nations is an opportunity to not only support the legendary championships but also the rising stars who represent the future of the sport.”

BKT – renowned for its extensive range of off-highway tires catering to industries such as agriculture, construction, earthmoving, and mining – operates in 163 countries worldwide. Its commitment to innovation and excellence aligns seamlessly with the ethos of Six Nations Rugby, fostering growth and enhancing the fan experience on a global scale.

The partnership continues BKT’s deep connection to sports, spanning rugby, cricket, football, and basketball, as the company seeks to engage fans and inspire the next generation. Through this collaboration, Six Nations Rugby and BKT aim to celebrate the values of teamwork, community, and fair play that define rugby.

Central to this partnership is the introduction of the BKT Award to celebrate emerging talent in both the Men’s and Women’s Six Nations. Designed to spotlight rising stars, the award underscores BKT’s mission to empower growth and nurture potential.

BKT use the American spelling of Tire, and as such their Six Nations Rugby partnership designation: ‘Official Tire Partner’ will follow this approach.