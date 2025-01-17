EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 11 Previews

The top six teams in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A are separated by just five points, with reigning champions Cork Constitution now back in a play-off position.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 11:

Saturday, January 18

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CLONTARF (2nd) v BALLYNAHINCH (5th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWLWWLWW; Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLLD

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 95; Tries: Tadhg Bird 7; Ballynahinch: Conor Rankin 51; Tries: Claytan Milligan 7

Preview: Having dropped out of the top four, Ballynahinch will be looking to get right back in the mix this weekend, and after their 20 point loss to Clontarf in early December, they are out for revenge.

Tarf have looked incredibly strong of late, hoping to book a semi-final place by season’s end. This weekend could be a sixth win in a row for the Castle Avenue faithful, Hinch will be a stern test despite that double digit result just a few short weeks ago.

It was all going well for Hinch at the start of the season, despite their loss to Cork Con, they were even holding top spot for a time. Their last three games have returned just two points, a dramatic draw with Terenure last weekend bringing those points. This venue has been unkind in recent seasons, could it all change by Saturday evening?.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: Clontarf 45 Ballynahinch 24, Castle Avenue; Saturday, December 7, 2024: Ballynahinch 12 Clontarf 32, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (4th) v GARRYOWEN (10th), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWWW; Garryowen: WLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 54; Tries: Sean French 6; Garryowen: Dylan Hicks 33; Tries: Brian Gleeson, Donnacha Byrne, Gordon Wood 3 each

Preview: Another big Munster derby for Con and Garryowen, the pair fighting at opposite ends of the table, it should still be a slogfest between these two.

Defending holders Con are back in the top four after last weekend’s exploits, now the aim is to hold down that place and a Munster derby can always go either way. The Temple Hill faithful survived a late scare in the reverse tie to win 19-17 in the end. With a five game unbeaten run secured, they aim for a sixth game unbeaten this weekend.

At the opposite end of the scale, Garryowen occupy the bottom spot in the table, five points behind UCD. Wins have been hard to come by for the visitors, a lot time ago since the opening weekend of the season when they bested Lansdowne, they have come so close even in recent weeks to getting that win. Can they dig that bit deeper and best Con in their backyard for the first time since January 2013.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 4, 2023: Garryowen 21 Cork Constitution 29, Dooradoyle; Saturday, December 7, 2024: Garryowen 17 Cork Constitution 19, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd) v UCD (9th), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLWWLLWWWD; UCD: LLLWLWLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 63; Tries: Craig Adams, Henry McErlean 5 each; UCD: James Tarrant 48; Tries: Bobby Sheehan, Diarmuid Mangan, Ruben Moloney 4 each

Preview: Chris Cosgrave’s last minute penalty shaded the win for Terenure when they played UCD before the Christmas break, Nure have been in good form of late but expect another tough clash with the students.

Nure are aiming for a fifth game unbeaten and came close to picking up four wins in a row last Saturday. A dramatic draw with Hinch was a real test of their character as they go in search of another shot at silverware. Sean Skehan’s men have looked the part and want another win here to further their charges.

UCD have delivered some spirited performances in recent weeks but have yet to take a win since early November. The students are currently ninth in the table and could move outside of the drop zone if they manage a win and Armagh suffer a defeat.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2024: Terenure College 19 UCD 12, Lakelands Park; Saturday, December 7, 2024: UCD 24 Terenure College 27, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (6th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WWLLWLLLWW; St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 78; Tries: Stephen McLoughlin 7; St. Mary’s College: Conor Hayes 62; Tries: Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey 5 each

Preview: With how competitive it is at the top end of the table, only five points is the gap from leaders St Mary’s to sixth placed Young Munster.

The Cookies are still well in the race and could be a top four team by Saturday evening. With back to back wins under their belt they have gotten their mojo back, after a string of defeats including away to St Mary’s towards the latter stages of 2024. Ger Slattery’s men can make Tom Clifford Park a battleground, could we see that be the case again?.

Mary’s suffered just a third loss of the season last weekend to Lansdowne, and now the tough trip to Limerick is one they hope can bring them back up to speed. A six game winning streak ended last weekend, and the hopes will be to return with a win this weekend to keep top spot secured.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 3, 2018: St. Mary’s College 26 Young Munster 38, Templeville Road; Saturday, December 7, 2024: St. Mary’s College 26 Young Munster 24, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

LANSDOWNE (7th) v CITY OF ARMAGH (8th), Aviva Stadium back pitch, Sunday, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWLW; City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector 44; Tries: Andy Marks 7; City of Armagh: Kyle Faloon 78; Tries: Sam Cunningham 4

Preview: Matchday turns to Sunday this weekend for Lansdowne and City Of Armagh, after an exciting clash at The Palace Grounds in early December this should be another entertaining battle between the two.

Andy Marks’ try secured the win for Lansdowne that day, shading a 19-15 win for the Dubliners. And while they did lose a week later, they have consecutive wins under their belt including their Bateman Cup win since. A blistering display last weekend away to Mary’s, while Charlie Tector in great form was a strong way to begin 2025.

Chris Parker’s charges are flirting with relegation as things stand and need a win to keep the likes of UCD off their tails. Following back to back defeats they are out of form going into this contest, but will still be up for the fight and almost grabbed the win on their home patch last time out.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Lansdowne 64 City of Armagh 31, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, December 7, 2024: City of Armagh 15 Lansdowne 19, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

With just one defeat each so far, Old Belvedere and Nenagh Ormond continue to set an impressive pace at Division 1B’s summit. They are both on their travels this weekend, visiting Shannon and Naas respectively.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 11:

Saturday, January 18

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (6th) v OLD WESLEY (3rd), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWL; Old Wesley: WLDWLWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 37; Tries: Oscar Cawley 5; Old Wesley: Ian Cassidy 98; Tries: Paidi Farrell 5

Preview: A fourth Dublin derby in a row now for Trinity, with one win from three in those previous games they will be out to pick up points here for their promotion fight.

Last weekend they got so close but only managed a late penalty try to reduce their deficit against Blackrock. Trin have seen the gap increase to those top four places, with Wesely who sit third 12 points clear, a win here can help claw their way up the standings. Matty Lynch was a man inform last weekend and has been this term.

Wesley took five points when the pair met in Energia Park in early December, but have a win and a loss on the board since. Dropped points have seen the teams above pull away and while they have seven points between them and UCC in fifth, they will be aiming for consistency in this important block of games.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 20, 2016: Dublin University 43 Old Wesley 17, College Park; Saturday, December 7, 2024: Old Wesley 38 Dublin University 17, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

NAAS (8th) v NENAGH ORMOND (2nd), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LWWLWLLLLL; Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 83; Tries: Jack Sheridan 6; Nenagh Ormond: Conor McMahon 114; Tries: Dylan Murphy 4

Preview: Still breathing down the necks of leaders Old Belvedere, Nenagh Ormond are away in Naas this weekend, aiming to keep this stellar title run on course.

The hosts currently sit two points outside of the relegation zone, having lost their last five games. Having narrowly lost to Nenagh in the reverse tie 19-18, they had two tough defeats against Old Belvedere. A tough team on their day, Naas will need an improved performance to distance themselves from the foot of the table.

Ormond have had a debut season to remember and they show no signs of slowing down. Six wins in succession have increased their hopes not only of a title by the end of the season, but also promotion to 1A. The Tipp men had to weather a late storm in reverse tie and are one of the teams to beat now across the All Ireland League.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 2, 2016: Nenagh Ormond 3 Naas 8, New Ormond Park; Saturday, December 7, 2024: Nenagh Ormond 19 Naas 18, New Ormond Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (7th) v HIGHFIELD (9th), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: WLLLWLLWWL; Highfield: WLLLLLLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Jack Murphy 65; Tries: Ben McFarlane, Flynn Longstaff, Lorcan McLoughlin 4 each; Highfield: Shane O’Riordan 61; Tries: Travis Coomey 6

Preview: A big eight-pointer at the Dub, Queen’s are just five points clear of the drop zone, while a win here for Highfield could well put them outside of the relegation zone, for the first time since the early days of the season.

The students had got some good form under their belt to end the first half of the season, but fell to a 51-38 defeat last weekend away to Wesley. When they made a long journey down to Woodleigh Park in early December, it brought a much needed win to help them avert the threat of relegation. Now just over a month later, they need to do the same in their home patch.

Highfield made it back to back wins for the first time this season last time out. The Cork outfit delivered an impressive clinical display to get past Shannon and looked to have turned a corner from their turbulent start to the campaign. Shane O’Riordan was deadly with the boot last weekend, while Travis Coomey dotted down three tries.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 27, 2024: Highfield 22 Queen’s University 19, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, December 7, 2024: Highfield 17 Queen’s University 35, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Queen’s University to win

SHANNON (10th) v OLD BELVEDERE (1st), Thomond Park back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LWLLWLLLLL; Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 46; Tries: Adam Moloney, Alex Long, Cian O’Halloran, Eoghan Clarke, Jack O’Donnell, Stephen Kiely 2 each; Old Belvedere: Sam Wisniewski 109; Tries: Calum Dowling 13

Preview: Top play bottom on Shannonside this weekend, as Old Belvedere make the trip down to face Shannon.

Shannon dropped to the basement of the standings last weekend after consecutive defeats at the hands of Highfield. Winless since round 5, they cannot afford to drop more points and allow those above to pull away. Belvo won by 15 points when the pair last men and the hosts will no doubt aim for a tighter performance.

The only way is up for Belvo of late. While they cannot climb any further up the 1B table, they are doing their business well to mount a charge for 1A. Seven wins now in a row for the Ollie Campbell faithful have them a real force to be reckoned with, Shannon can be a tough place to go and with Ormond three points behind, they can’t afford to slip up.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 20, 2024: Shannon 8 Old Belvedere 46, Thomond Park back pitch; Saturday, December 7, 2024: Old Belvedere 39 Shannon 24, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

UCC (5th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (4th), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LWWWLLWLLL; Blackrock College: LLWWLWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 75; Tries: Sean Condon 6; Blackrock College: Conor O’Shaughnessy 87; Tries: Ciarán Mangan 5

Preview: Another big eight-pointer this weekend will be down at The Mardyke, UCC have been out to reclaim their spot in the top four and a win over fourth placed Blackrock can further their hopes.

The Leesiders are six adrift of Rock in the standings having suffered three defeats in as many games. It had looked like they would get a result over Nenagh last weekend, but fell painfully short. Tomas O’Leary’s young guns aim for an improved performance, but have just one win in their last three meetings with Rock, suffering defeat in this home game last season.

Blackrock had to dig deep to get the better of Trinity last Saturday, another tie in which Conor O’Shaughnessy shined, tallying 17 points of his team’s 27 point haul. Had we not seen a second half comeback by Trinity in their tie from Round 9, we could be talking about a five game winning run for Rock. Points here can further their hopes at a top four finish.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Blackrock College 19 UCC 26, Stradbrook; Saturday, December 7, 2024: Blackrock College 25 UCC 5, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.