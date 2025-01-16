Ireland and England Rugby Legends Name Squads to Battle it Out in Charity Match

Some of Ireland and England’s rugby legends will compete in a charity match in Energia Park on January 31 st in aid of rugby charities both in Ireland and the UK. Irish greats Shane Byrne, Malcolm O’Kelly, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock and more will face off against a star-studded English side including Delon Armitage, Dave Attwood and David Strettle.

Both the Ireland and England Legends have announced their squad news for the occasion. Ireland have named 29 rugby greats, with England traveling to Dublin with 25 of their former rugby players.

The annual event alternates location between England and Ireland and this year it is set to kick off the Guinness 6 Nations weekend in Energia Park at 7pm on Friday 31st January. The match offers fans a great opportunity to see their rugby heroes back on the field while contributing to the welfare of players and their families.

The Irish Rugby Charities supported by the game are the Rugby Players Ireland Foundation and the IRFU Charitable Trust as well as UK charities the Rugby Players Association and RESTART.

Commenting on this year’s event Byrne said,

“I am delighted to be leading the Ireland Legends once again. It’s a fantastic opportunity to give back to the rugby community and support the vital work being done by the Rugby Players Ireland Foundation and the IRFU Charitable Trust in Ireland, and for leading rugby charities in the UK. I would like to give a huge thanks to all involved and especially to our sponsor, Ark Bermuda.”

England captain Lee Dickson noted, “It’s always a privilege to play alongside such a talented group of former players, and even more so when we’re doing it for such meaningful charities like the Rugby Players Association and RESTART. It’s a fantastic opportunity to give back to the rugby family, and I can’t wait to share the field with the Irish legends in front of a fantastic crowd.”

Tickets are available to purchase at €11.40 for OAPs and under 16s or €22.30 for anybody over the age of 16.

Ireland Legends:

Niyi Adeolokun

Paddy Butler

Shane Byrne – Captain

Fionn Carr

Scott Deasy

Des Dillon

Jimmy Downey

Alex Dunlop

Denis Fogarty

Craig Gilroy

Billy Holland

Chris Keane

Dave Kearney

Ian Keatley

Luke Marshall

Mike McComish

Mick McGrath

Harry McNulty

John Murphy

Jordi Murphy

Tiernan O’Halloran

Malcolm O’Kelly

Ronan O’Mahony

Rhys Ruddock

Michael Swift

Liam Toland

Devin Toner

Duncan Williams

England Legends:

Garath Archer

Delon Armitage

Dave Attwood

Matt Banahan

Johnny Barret

James Buckland

Robb Cook

Matt Cornwell

Aidan Devane

Lee Dickson – Captain

Paul Doran-Jones

Kai Horstmann

Matt Jess

Graham Kitchener

Tom May

Robbie Morris

Jon Phillips

Ollie Phillips

David Rees

David Strettle

Guy Thompson

Tom Varndell

Rob Vickerman

Ben Woods

Kevin Yates