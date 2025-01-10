EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 10 Previews

There is a familiar look to the top four in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division at present, but we are only at the halfway stage as teams continue to hold onto their dreams of playing in April’s finals double header at the Aviva Stadium.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 10:

Saturday, January 11

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

UL BOHEMIAN (2nd) v GALWEGIANS (6th), Annacotty, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WLWWWWWWW; Galwegians: WLWWLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Chisom Ugwueru 50; Tries: Chisom Ugwueru 10; Galwegians: Points: Sarah Purcell 32; Tries: Emily Foley 6

Preview: UL Bohemian turn into a New Year having played twice in quick succession before Christmas. They extended their winning streak to seven matches in the process, and now renew rivalries with Galwegians having racked up nine tries when beating them in Glenina last month.

Six UL Bohs players, including their top try scorer Chisom Ugwueru (10 tries), will be on Celtic Challenge duty with the Clovers this weekend. Nicole Cronin and Abbie Salter-Townshend take charge of the Red Robins’ back-line, with Rachel Allen starting again in the back row.

Jack Clarke’s ‘Wegians side have lost their lost five games, and scoring against the top four teams has been an issue. Connacht youngsters Sarah Purcell and Emily Foley have stood out, accumulating 62 points between them. Grace Browne Moran and Ailish Quinn return up front, with Stacy Hanley reverting to hooker.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: Galwegians 5 UL Bohemian 58, Crowley Park; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Galwegians 10 UL Bohemian 53, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

BALLINCOLLIG (8th) v RAILWAY UNION (1st), Tanner Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: LDWLLLLL; Railway Union: WWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Niamh Crotty 25; Tries: Niamh Crotty 5; Railway Union: Points: Amanda Berta 83; Tries: Leah Tarpey 12

Preview: Adverse weather conditions forced the postponement of Ballincollig’s clash with Cooke for a second time, so this is their second successive outing against Railway Union. The Munster-capped Michelle O’Driscoll is back to captain them from midfield, as part of a rejigged back-line.

Forwards Niamh McCarthy and Aoife Maidgan are both promoted from ‘Collig’s bench, the latter taking over from Anna Kavanagh in the back row. Celtic Challenge commitments mean Railway will be without the likes of Leah Tarpey, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, and Patricia Doyle.

Looking forward to the challenge, Railway player coach Lindsay Peat said: “Ballincollig wouldn’t have wanted to end their first half of the season like that (with a heavy defeat). First weekend in January, it’s cold, it’s miserable, and we have a trip to Cork to get over first. That’s a tough battle, and we have to be focused going down there.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 9, 2024: Ballincollig 10 Railway Union 63, Tanner Park; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Railway Union 91 Ballincollig 0, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

COOKE (9th) v WICKLOW (5th), Shaw’s Bridge

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cooke: LWLLLLLL; Wicklow: WWWLLLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 20; Tries: Ilse van Staden, Stacey Sloan 2 each; Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 45; Tries: Rachel Griffey, Roisin Stone 6 each

Preview: Putting some points on the board against Wicklow is a must for struggling Cooke. They have now gone five matches without scoring, but when things click they have some talented creators and finishers in their line-up in Amanda Morton, Ilse van Staden, and Niamh Marley.

Mid-table Wicklow got back on track before Christmas with convincing home victories over Ballincollig (49-5) and Cooke (64-0). Repeating those results on the road is now the task for Jason Moreton’s outfit. The overlap with the Celtic Challenge means that their squad depth will be tested.

The corresponding fixture at Shaw’s Bridge last season was very close, as a Saoirse O’Reilly hat-trick helped Wicklow erase a 14-5 half-time lead and win by three points in the end. Cooke are chasing their second home win of the current campaign, having already overcome Tullow 36-12.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Wicklow 29 Cooke 19, Ashtown Lane; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Wicklow 64 Cooke 0, Ashtown Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

SUTTONIANS (7th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd), JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Suttonians: WDLLWWLLL; Blackrock College: LWLWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Suttonians: Points: Lauren Farrell McCabe 34; Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe 5; Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 50; Tries: Maggie Boylan 10

Preview: A seventh straight victory is the target for Blackrock College as they begin 2025 with a trip across the river Liffey to play Suttonians, whom they defeated 26-5 last time out. The experienced Lisa Mullen slots in at out-half, meaning a move back to full-back for Ella Durkan.

Most of the ‘Rock changes are in the pack where there are starts for Ann-Marie Rooney, Nikki Gibson, Meabh Scally, and Sarah Moody, with Leinster’s Aoife Moore reverting to loosehead prop. An Esmee Ligtvoet try has been Suttonians’ only score in their last 160 minutes of rugby.

Sutts do have plenty of talented playmakers to cause Blackrock problems, with Ligtvoet joined in a Dutch-Kiwi half-back pairing by Laura Claridge. Captain Meabh O’Brien has the five-try Lauren Farrell McCabe alongside her in the centre, and Brenda Barr and Julia O’Connor both start in the forwards.

Recent League Meetings – Thursday, March 14, 2024: Blackrock College 5 Suttonians 17, Stradbrook; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Blackrock College 26 Suttonians 5, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

TULLOW (10th) v OLD BELVEDERE (4th), Blackgates

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Tullow: LLLLLLLLL; Old Belvedere: LLLWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Tullow: Points: Grace Kelly 20; Tries: Grace Kelly 4; Old Belvedere: Points: Megan Edwards 65; Tries: Megan Edwards 13

Preview: Old Belvedere made hay early on in their mid-December encounter with Tullow, who will be targeting a much-improved start this time around. ‘Belvo flyer Megan Edwards picked up another try double, putting her on top of the Christmas tree in terms of try-scoring with 13 so far.

The goal for bottom side Tullow is clear heading into 2025, with Cooke only five points ahead of them and Ballincollig a further three better off. Creating and putting more of their chances away, coupled with tightening up their defence, will be vital if they are to avoid automatic relegation.

Tullow captain Grace Kelly has spoken of their determination to ‘nail down’ their home games, so performing well in front of their own support is obviously a big motivating factor. Howver, given they have Wicklow snapping at their heels, fourth-placed Old Belvedere are likely to be in an unforgiving mood.

Recent League Meeting – Saturday, December 14, 2024: Old Belvedere 60 Tullow 0, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

