EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 10 Previews

The Energia All-Ireland League returns following the break for the festive season, and the Division 2 action is sure to warm up supporters on a cold winter’s day as teams complete the traditional back-to-back rounds.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 10:

Round 9 pre Christmas in Division 2A was full of drama and with those fixtures now flipped, the narrative looks to remain the same for Round 10. Cashel and MU Barnhall locking horns once again is a standout tie. (Due to pitch conditions the decision has been made to call off this game and has been refixed for Saturday 22nd February at 2.30pm.)

Coming off the back of an Ulster Senior Cup quarter-final and a Bateman Cup final defeat, all eyes now for Instonians are on Division 2A. The Belfast men sit five points clear at the summit, and did have a double digit win over Banbridge when the sides met in Round 9.

An Ulster derby is always an intriguing tie, and for Banbridge they are hoping to dust themselves off from that defeat at Shaw’s Bridge. The slightly earlier kick-off of 2pm at Rifle Park will get Saturday’s action up and running, with Bann currently six points off the play-off places.

In a rearranged clash from Friday night, Galway Corinthians making the journey to Dubarry Park to face struggling Buccaneers.

Michael Harding’s high-flying Corinthians returned to winning ways in dominant fashion before Christmas. 64-0 was the scoreline in Corinthian Park that night, and the Galway outfit will be hopefully for a similarly positive start to 2025.

Bottom-placed Buccaneers are still without a win this season. Hoping to avoid a tenth straight defeat, they are hopeful of turning the screw with home advantage in this tie. Results have been far from favourable this term, as they are yet to reduce the deficit to single digits at the blast of the final whistle.

MU Barnhall flexed their muscle in December to go on a two game winning run. After a strong outing at home to Cashel last time out, they head to Spafield looking to keep that spot in the top four.

Spafield has been a happy hunting ground in recent seasons for Barnhall. Last season they won two trips to Cashel, one in the normal season and one in the promotion play-offs. The defeat for Barnhall was in January 2022 at this venue, but they will be wary of what Cashel can bring.

After their defeat last time out, it marked the second occasion this season in which Cashel suffered double digit defeats. Just outside the top four now as a result, the Tipperary men aim to bounce back in front of their home supporters.

With how close the top four race is, any dropped points right now can really put a team under pressure. Greystones are also in the fight to stake their claim for promotion and jumped into fourth place last time out at the expense of Cashel.

Greystones had a bruising battle with Old Crescent just before the break on home soil, and heading to Takumi Park this weekend, it is a game they want to win to remain in that race. In January of last year they did suffer a 13-10 defeat to their Limerick opponents.

Danny Kenny’s men have turned the screw from where they were 12 months ago, with a win this weekend putting them on a five game winning run. Old Crescent however can prove to be a stumbling block for many.

The Shannonsiders are getting closer to the relegation zone after consecutive defeats and with the next two games on the road, starting with a home win is a good place to begin. Ronan McKenna was their key contributor last time out, landing five penalties and a conversion.

At the foot of the table the clash of Ballymena and Navan is another big eight pointer in terms of survival. Tom Gavigan’s late penalty saw Navan take the points by the minimum in Round 9, this will no doubt be another tight tussle between the pair.

Navan did leave with the points on their last trip to Eaton Park last October, just six points separated the pair that day as Navan began the season on a positive note. While we are halfway through this season, this game for Navan is another crucial one to move up the table.

Suffering defeats in their last three games, Ballymena now sit five points adrift of safety. Having battled throughout last season to stay up, they are very much in another fight this season and need to pick up just their second win this weekend, if they are to move out of ninth spot.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 10:

Division 2B of the Energia All Ireland League continues to be one of the most hard fought leagues across the board. As we get underway for the second half of the season, the clash of Wanderers and Skerries will be a big battle in the title race.

Wanderers are a wounded animal following a late defeat to Skerries in Round 9 and with their five point lead still in place, will not want a repeat at home soil this weekend. Ronan Mulcahy was the hero for Skerries that day as they won a closely fought tie right at the death.

A win for the Goats would keep them in the race including the claw back Dungannon, who sit just ahead in the standings. No doubt like their tie before Christmas, it will be an incredibly close battle.

Dungannon sit just five points behind Wanderers and nothing but a win will do for them this weekend to remain in the chase. Gannon delivered a strong second half with Ben McCaughey delivering a strong performance, when they defeated Malone 31-14 before the break.

Despite losing their first two home games of the season, Malone have been inform in front of the Gibson Park faithful in their last three home outings. Defeating the likes of Galwegians, UL Bohemian and Rainey, with their recent spell of good form ending before the break, they will be poised to start 2025 with a win.

The battle to occupy a place in the top four will really heat up now in the second part of the season. Clogher Valley currently hold that final play-off place and following their defeat to another side in that race, Rainey, before Christmas, Clogher will be hopeful home advantage can turn that loss into a win.

Rainey returned to winning ways that afternoon and now sit four points behind Valley in the standings. Tim Barker’s charges were clinical back in December and are well rested now for this reverse showdown.

Just the third time Clogher Valley tasted defeat in their debut season in 2B, however with UL Bohs breathing down their necks and Rainey also in the fight, this Ulster derby is a game Stephen Bothwell’s side will be out to win.

UL Bohemian also suffered defeat in Round 9, as they left Malahide on the wrong end of a 22-17 scoreline. The Red Robins welcome the Dubliners to UL looking to return to winning ways.

An upset of sorts for the promotion chasers to be defeated by Malahide before the break, with their home form unblemished with four wins from four, that will give them motivation to bounce back. Out-half Oisin Fagan has been very impressive this season from the tee, the Robins top scorer so far.

It was a much needed win for Malahide last time out, just their second win of the campaign, ending a five game losing run in the process. Surviving a late surge from Bohs, just a point now separates them from Sligo at the foot of the table. With Sligo facing a tough trip to Galwegians, Malahide will be hopeful of picking up points here.

After their sparkling display in Hamilton Park in Round 9, Galwegians will be out to build some winning momentum into 2025, their recent winning run has moved them further away from the drop zone, Sligo will be seeking revenge following that defeat.

Over two years on since their last meeting in Crowley Park, Wegians will seek a better outcome than their last two All Ireland League meetings, resulting in a draw and a defeat respectively to their Connacht neighbours.

Sligo put up a great fight in that defeat but could not conjure up the scores to turn the tide on home soil. Paddy Pearson’s side have lost their last four All Ireland League meetings, with six points separating them from safety, points are a must this weekend. Having failed to win on the road this season, they hope that changes this weekend.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 10:

Change in kick off time AIL 2C Ballyclare v Belfast Harlequins 11th January will now kick off at 3.30pm

With one game already played in Division 2C of the Energia All Ireland League to 2025, the rest of the teams are back out this weekend following the winter break. After their dramatic ties in Round 9, four reverse derby ties will make for very interesting viewing.

Another Cork derby is top of the bill this weekend, with Dolphin making the trip to Towns Park. Evan Donovan’s last gasp try kept Midleton’s unbeaten record alive that day and with Belfast Harlequins just behind in the standings, a win is on the agenda to keep top spot secured.

The boot of Jordan Soli proved dividends for Dolphin that day, as he tallied all 15 of their points in the draw. Soli sits second in the top scorers charts and has been a big player for Dolphin so far this season. Having dropped to third following last weekend’s events in Spollanstown, Dolphin look to make up ground to their Cork neighbours.

Ben Power’s late penalty kicked 2025 off on a high for Belfast Harlequins, as they won their rescheduled tie with Tullamore from Round 8 by the minimum last weekend. After their equally dramatic draw with Ballyclare to see out 2024, they are on the road to The Cloughan for the first time this weekend.

Ballyclare not for the first time drew this season that day, and with very little separating them from a return to fighting for promotion, points this weekend are a must. Mark Jackson’s conversions proved crucial when last these two met, the top scorers in the Division can be tough to keep out with skipper Joel McBride on ten tries for the season.

Quins have only lost once this season and with Midelton within touching distance should they suffer a defeat, they want to avoid any slip ups in the title race. Fresh from that dramatic one point win over Tullamore last weekend, they are match ready for the weekend, hoping to build a winning run to start the season in this Ulster Derby.

Enniscorthy could gain ground in the table or drop down the order depending on how results go this weekend, after a strong showing on the road to Leinster neighbours Monkstown before Christmas, the pair renew acquaintances in Alcast Park.

Scorthy are now five games unbeaten following that clash back in December, having started the season with four straight defeats, they are looking like a real contender to challenge for promotion. To remain in the race they will need points here, Fiachra Hourihane was clinical from the tee when the pair last met, while captain Tony Ryan grabbed two tries.

Their first meeting together in the All Ireland League was an entertaining one in Sydney Parade, with Monkstown now looking to better that performance going into this weekend. Form has been mixed for the Dubliners this season, they will be out to produce a stronger showing this time around.

Clonmel are another team that java staked their claim for promotion this season, while they occupy sixth in the table, only three points separates them from Scorthy in fourth. Another Munster derby win over Bruff could move them further up the order.

The Tipperary men weathered a late Bruff fightback to take the spoils last time out with 2C top scorer Joey O’Connor clinical from the tee once again. In the past Kilballyowen Park has been a tricky place to visit for Clonmel. They lost their last trip in April of 2024, but they did win back in December of 2022, 30-28.

Bruff are four points clear of the relegation zone and after that hard fought display in Ard Gaoithe, will be hoping for a third win this season. Captain Cillian Rea crossed for a brace of tries last time out but it was not enough to overturn the deficit.

At the foot of the table, Tullamore will have back to back home games, as they face Omagh Academicals in Spollanstown. Tullamore picked up their first win of the season in the reverse tie in Round 9, but come into this game off the back of a defeat last weekend.

Just as it looked like they had their second win in succession, that late penalty coughed up the chance at more points. Scott Milne crossed twice for Tullamore last time out as they now dust themselves off for another clash with Ulster opposition.

The Accies sit just a point ahead of their opponents in the basement end of the table. A win for either team strengthens their hopes of avoiding automatic relegation. Omagh are winless in their last eight, with a draw against Ballyclare in Round 5, the only time they have avoided defeat in that period.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.