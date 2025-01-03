Wolfhounds Look To Rebound Against Glasgow Warriors

There’s a fantastic double header of Celtic Challenge action at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday as the Clovers face off against the Gwalia Lightning and the Wolfhounds take on the Glasgow Warriors in Kingspan Stadium.

After their loss to the Clovers in Round 2, the Wolfhounds will be eager to bounce back with a strong performance against the Glasgow Warriors.

The Irish side led by Claire Boles will look to their experienced players to lead by example and drive them back to winning ways.

Head Coach Neil Alcorn has made a number of changes to the startling line up with Katie Corrigan, a standout player from last year’s tournament, starting at 14 and Erin McConnell getting her chance to impress at 9.

After some impressive displays off the bench, lock Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair gets her opportunity to make her mark from the start.

The Glasgow Warriors enter this third round having only played one game so far, a 63-15 loss to Edinburgh Rugby.

Both matches will be live on irishrugby+

Wolfhounds squad to play Glasgow Warriors at 2.30pm on Saturday Jan 4th

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

11. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Erin McConnell (Wicklow/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

7. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

8. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow/Leinster)

19. Christy Haney (Blackrock College/Leinster)

20. Ciara Short (Wicklow/Leinster)

21. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

22. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

23. Megan Burns (Blackrock College/Leinster)