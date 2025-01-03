The highly anticipated third round of games in the 2024/2025 Celtic Challenge Women’s Rugby competition will see two thrilling matchups this weekend, as the Clovers face off against the Gwalia Lightning and the Wolfhounds take on the Glasgow Warriors in Kingspan Stadium on Saturday January 4 th .

After a hard-fought victory against the Wolfhounds in Round 2, where the Clovers exacted revenge following a defeat in the opening game of the competition, the Irish side enters this round full of confidence.

The Clovers’ impressive performance, including a standout display from hooker Beth Buttimer, saw them secure a bonus point 31-10 win that evened the score with the Wolfhounds after their earlier defeat.

This week, they will face the Gwalia Lightning, who have shown great promise this season, winning both their derby games over Brython Thunder and will challenge the Clovers’ newfound momentum. With the Welsh side eager to prove themselves, fans can expect a contest that promises plenty of speed, power, and skill.

Head Coach Denis Fogarty has made one change to last weeks starting XV with Anna McGann coming in to partner Enya Breen in the centre. McGann was sidelined last year with injury and made her return to competitive action in the HSBC SVNS Series Grand Final in Madrid in May.

Clovers squad to face Gwalia Lightning in Kingspan Stadium at 11.30am on January 4th

15. Meabh Deely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

14. Alanna McInerney (UL Bohemian/Munster)

13. Anna McGann (Railway Union/province?)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster) Captain

11. Hannah Clarke (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

3. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

6. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

7. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

8. Ivana Kiripati (Creggs/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Emily Gavin (Railway Union/Connacht)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

18. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

19. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union/Connacht)

20. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

23. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster)