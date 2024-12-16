Celtic Challenge Teams Up With TG4 In Landmark Broadcast Partnership

The Celtic Challenge is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with TG4, the Irish-language broadcaster, to bring the action-packed 2024/25 season to rugby fans across Ireland. This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone for the league, ensuring widespread coverage of the competition through TG4’s terrestrial TV and streaming platforms.

The announcement comes after last week’s confirmation that BBC will again broadcast the league through the BBC’s extensive platforms, offering fans across Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland even greater access to live matches, highlights, and in-depth coverage.

As part of this agreement, TG4 will broadcast a selection Clovers and Wolfhounds matches each month, enabling fans to stay engaged with the season’s thrilling developments. Additionally, TG4 is committed to promoting the league across its platforms, creating an accessible and comprehensive viewing experience.

“This partnership with TG4 underscores our commitment to expanding the Celtic Challenge’s reach and connecting with a broader audience,” said Josh Payne, on behalf of the Celtic Challenge.

“Their dedication to providing high-quality sports coverage, coupled with their deep ties to the Irish-speaking community, makes them an ideal partner to help elevate our league to new heights.”

TG4’s coverage will feature live matches, highlights, interviews, and wider editorial coverage, giving viewers an immersive look into the league’s progression.

At TG4, we are passionate about bringing exciting free-to-air sports programming to our audience,” said Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, Head of Spórt, TG4.

“The Celtic Challenge offers a unique blend of regional pride and sporting excellence, and we are thrilled to showcase it’s matches, players, and stories to fans across Ireland.”

This landmark agreement is a testament to TG4’s commitment to supporting the league’s growth and sustainability, with both parties working to promote greater interest in rugby and engage with diverse communities across Ireland.