Inishowen Rugby Club Celebrates 50 years

Nestled in the Northwest of Ireland, the Inishowen Peninsula is home to one of the most northern based rugby clubs on the Island of Ireland. Inishowen Rugby Club is celebrating 50 years since its founding in Donegal, when a few locals from the Inishowen area, Noel Hunter, Robert Scott and Jim Mc Carroll, set out to promote rugby in the area.

There was no tradition of playing rugby in the schools of Inishowen at the time of foundation, so it was quite a task to get 15 players together to field an adult team. Lagg beach served as their initial training base which helped cushion the landing for the beginners when tackled by those more seasoned players.

John Merrit, a former Club president was on that first team that lined out 50 years ago for their first game against Dungannon and continues to be an ever-present figure at the club. Nicknamed ‘Papa’, a legendary Club stalwart he would help to keep the Club afloat when like many they have faced some difficult times down through the years.

O’Doherty’s GAA Pitch in Carndonagh was where it all started. Joining Meritt that day for their first game were, Paddy Farren, Leonard Harkin and Sean Diver to name but a few, the local parish priest Fr Andy Dolan, who produced a remarkable try saving tackle to deny Jerry McElwee getting over the try line, lined out at Hooker.

For the first few seasons’ friendly matches were played with Clubs across Ulster. Over time and with experience, Inishowen began its steady climb fielding a team every Saturday and playing against teams all over Ulster, eventually fielding two teams for several years.

Inishowen was far from a rugby stronghold, surrounded by many GAA clubs, the rugby Club has grown from strength to strength, to now have a three-pitch facility with over 250 players and 50 active volunteers. Their members come from every corner of the Peninsula from Malin Head to Buncrana, Muff to Shrove Head.

A thriving underage structure has seen the likes of Stephen Kelly, Stephen Callaghan, Rachel Doherty, Conor Mc Nally and Erin Mc Conalogue all wear the Ulster jersey at underage level. Their Canterbury Give It A Try Programme welcomed over 40 girls for 8-weeks over the summer and have since joined the minis and youth teams in Inishowen RFC.

Erin Mc Conalogue is a star on the rise and was selected for the Ireland U18s team and played in this year’s Six Nations Festival in Wales. She was recently awarded Ulster Player of the year 2024 and was also recently called up to the Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad.

With high hopes for the future, the club continues to work to build upon the increasing interest in rugby in the area, they purchased their Club grounds in 2013 and opened their new changing rooms last year as they continue to upgrade their facilities.