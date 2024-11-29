O’Connell Set For URC Debut As Munster Host Lions

One of four Academy players included, lock Evan O’Connell will make his BKT United Rugby Championship debut for Munster when they entertain the Emirates Lions at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm). Buy match tickets here .

The 20-year-old O’Connell, who captained the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team last season, steps up for his first start at this level after coming off the bench against the All Blacks XV at the start of the month.

Alex Nankivell (hip) and summer signing Thaakir Abrahams (thigh) both return from injury, lining out at inside centre and on the left wing respectively, while short-term signing Dian Bleuler is handed his Munster debut at loosehead prop.

With international commitments and injuries having an impact, the Munster team shows 11 personnel changes to the side that lost 41-24 to the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban in their most recent URC outing.

Following on from his start against the All Blacks XV, Ethan Coughlan pairs up with Billy Burns at half-back, and Young Munster flyer Shay McCarthy is the fifth alteration behind the scrum. Mike Haley and Tom Farrell are retained, the latter making his 99th league appearance.

John Ryan swaps back to the tighthead side, packing down with South African newcomer Bleuler and captain Diarmuid Barron. The province’s engine room contains O’Connell, who captained Munster ‘A’ against Leinster ‘A’ last week, and Fineen Wycherley.

Alex Kendellen, another former Ireland U-20 captain in the Munster ranks, returns from Ireland camp to start in the back row alongside Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes, who has scored four tries in five URC games.

Niall Scannell, Academy prop Kieran Ryan, and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up, with veteran Archer set to make his 290th Munster appearance. Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn and John Hodnett complete the forward cover.

Shane Daly returns from a leg injury to take his place among the back-line replacements, along with Paddy Patterson and Tony Butler. On the injury front, Tom Ahern misses out due to a knock.

This is Munster’s first game since Graham Rowntree’s departure as head coach, and Ian Costello has taken charge of the side on an interim basis as they look to run a frustrating run of four successive defeats – including three in the URC – behind them.

Speaking about their start to the season which sees them sitting 12th in the table, back rower O’Donoghue said: “I’m pretty sure we found ourselves in this position before. That’s to show us, maybe, that we’re late bloomers come towards the end of the season.

“But, at the moment, it’s firmly focused on the Lions and getting the result and performance that we’re proud of. It’s no secret that results didn’t go our way and we had a tough run and, mentally, that’s quite straining.

“You feel a lot of that as players, that maybe we underperformed, and you’re looking at areas we can improve on. I’d say it’s not just the leaders – it’s the whole squad.

“I think there’s an incredible shared ownership amongst the group and between the coaches that are there. You have lads who are actually standing up and finding their voice who in the past might not have.

“It’s really important from a player’s point of view that we do drive things and we step up and help the coaches as much as they help us.”

MUNSTER (v Emirates Lions); Mike Haley; Shay McCarthy, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan; Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron (capt), John Ryan, Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan, Stephen Archer, Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Shane Daly.