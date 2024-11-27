Energia Bateman Cup Final Fixed for January 4th In Lansdowne FC

Saturday 4 th January 2025 at 2.30pm has been set as the fixture for the 2024/25 Energia Bateman Cup Final featuring Lansdowne FC and Instonians RFC.

Following an agreement between both clubs, Lansdowne won the agreed coin toss to decide the venue.

Instonians qualified for the final courtesy of their 24-19 win over Garryowen. Lansdowne FC came out on top against Sligo RFC, 76-12, in last weekend’s semi-finals.

Both teams have a long association with the trophy dating back to the inaugural tournament in 1922 when Lansdown beat Cork Con 6-5. Instonians were beaten by Bective in the 1923 final and in 1927 Inst. beat Lansdowne 16-8.

For fans who can’t attend the Energia Bateman Cup Final, there will also be a live video stream available on our new streaming platform IrishRugby+. Register for free on IrishRugby+ and be sure not to miss out on any of the action.

The Bateman Cup – A History