Energia Bateman Cup: Semi-Final Previews

Whoever comes through two intriguing interdivisional semi-finals this weekend will have a chance to begin the New Year with a bang, as the Energia Bateman Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, January 4.

ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Friday, November 22

LANSDOWNE (8th, Div 1A) v SLIGO (8th, Div 2B), Aviva Stadium back pitch, 7.30pm (live stream)

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LWLWLLW; Sligo: LLLWWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 31; Tries: Andy Marks 5; Sligo: Points: Euan Brown 32; Tries: Kuba Wojtkowicz 4

Preview: This is a repeat of the 2018 semi-final which Lansdowne won 34-15 in Strandhill thanks to two closing tries. Sligo are bidding to become only the second Connacht club, after Buccaneers in 2022/23, to reach the Energia Bateman Cup final in the last eight years.

Paddy Pearson was Sligo’s head coach back in 2018, and the New Zealander is now in his second stint with the Division 2B outfit. Prop Conán O’Donnell brings experience from the professional ranks with Connacht, and actually won the Bateman Cup with Terenure College last season.

Lansdowne have a long history with this prestigious competition, as the inaugural champions in 1922, and recent winners in both 2018 and 2022. Declan Fassbender’s side should have too much strength in depth tonight, especially if five-try centre Andy Marks can keep up his scoring form.

Recent Meeting – Saturday, January 13, 2018: Sligo 15 Lansdowne 34, Hamilton Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

Saturday, November 23

GARRYOWEN (10th, Div 1A) v INSTONIANS (2nd, Div 2A), Dooradoyle, 1.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WLLLLLL; Instonians: WWWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Kelvin Langan 29; Tries: Donnacha Byrne, Gordon Wood 3 each; Instonians: Points: Josh Eagleson 59; Tries: Neil Saulters 9

Preview: The magic of the Bateman Cup brings together this novel pairing, as Instonians, who have been making waves on their rise through the divisions, try to claim a top flight scalp. Hosts Garryowen are reconnecting with this competition for the first time since their 2019 triumph.

Garryowen’s report card in Division 1A contains six straight defeats, but you do have to factor in the calibre of opposition. Captain Donnacha Byrne and player/attack coach Neil Cronin will have big roles to play tomorrow, especially with seven players absent due to Munster ‘A’ duty.

While operating two divisions below the Light Blues, Inst will still fancy their chances of putting it up to them. With nine tries to his name this season, Neil Saulters takes some stopping off the back of mauls. Acting as further motivation, the Belfast club are back in the Bateman Cup for the first time since 1938.

Recent Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Garryowen to win

Recent Energia Bateman Cup Finals –

2011 – Bruff 24 Dungannon 18

2012 – Garryowen 24 Ballymena 6

2013 – Cork Constitution 24 St. Mary’s College 19

2014 – Cork Constitution 19 UCD 6

2015 – Cork Constitution 24 Clontarf 9

2016 – Galwegians 19 Cork Constitution 38

2017 – Old Belvedere 13 Cork Constitution 18

2018 – Cork Constitution 12 Lansdowne 32

2019 – Garryowen 45 City of Armagh 21

2020 – Lansdowne & Cork Constitution declared joint winners due to Covid-19-affected season

2022 – Lansdowne 46 Young Munster 13

2023 – Terenure College 71 Buccaneers 13

2024 – Terenure College 22 Young Munster 15

