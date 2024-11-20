Ulster Announce New Two-Year Deal For Henderson

The 32-year-old forward is a stalwart of their senior Men’s team, having surpassed the 150-cap mark for Ulster since making his debut back in April 2012.

A long-serving Ireland international, he has amassed over 80 caps for Ireland, having been a key member of five Six Nations title-winning squads and three Rugby World Cup campaigns.

He has also had the honour of touring twice with the British & Irish Lions, in New Zealand in 2017, and South Africa in 2021.

Commenting on his new deal, Henderson said: “I’m delighted to sign with Ulster Rugby for another two years, and feel energised about leading this group, which can keep growing in the months to come.

“We are building a team with a new core of players coming through the ranks, and I believe there is the talent and experience to drive us forward.

“As a proud Ulsterman, I love playing for the team and I’m excited for us going forward.”