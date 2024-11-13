Gordon Wood Joins Munster Rugby Academy

There are now 19 players in the Academy including seven players in Year 1.

Gordon started out his rugby career with Ballina-Killaloe RFC playing his age-grade rugby at the club until he began his schools rugby with St Munchin’s College in Limerick.

Gordon, who is the son of former Munster, Ireland and British and Irish Lion, Keith, played in both the Munster Schools Boys Junior Cup and Senior Cup for St Munchin’s College and has represented Munster U18 Schools and Munster U19s.

Wood made his senior Energia All-Ireland League debut for Garryowen against Highfield at the beginning of the 2023/24 season and made a further 13 league appearances for the Limerick club in his debut season including scoring a try in the playoff final which saw Garryowen promoted to Division 1A.

Throughout the current Division 1A campaign, Gordon has started all six games for Garryowen including lining out alongside his brothers Alex and Tom.

Wood has trained regularly with the Munster senior squad in recent times and has also been involved in Munster A and Munster Development games over the past 12 months. In September, Gordon made his first senior appearance against Gloucester in a pre-season friendly at Virgin Media Park.

2024/25 Munster Rugby Academy Squad

Year 3: Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney, Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhán Quinn, Kieran Ryan.

Year 2: George Hadden, Dylan Hicks, Shay McCarthy, Ben O’Connor, Max Clein, Ronan Foxe.

Year 1: Jake O’Riordan, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Michael Foy, Danny Sheahan, Seán Edogbo, Luke Murphy, Gordon Wood.