Former International Trio Join Wolfhounds & Clovers Coaching Tickets For Celtic Challenge

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is delighted to announce that former internationals Larissa Muldoon, Leah Lyons and Maz Reilly will be part of the Clovers and Wolfhounds coaching tickets for the upcoming Celtic Challenge.

Muldoon, Women’s National Talent Coach for Connacht, and former Ireland international Lyons will join Denis Fogarty’s coaching staff with the Clovers while Reilly will join Neil Alcorn’s Wolfhounds coaching team.

In addition to her role in Connacht, Grand Slam winner Muldoon has worked as Head Coach with the Ireland U18 Girls, backs coach of the Ireland U20 Women’s team and is recently returned from a 12 week stint in New Zealand working with the Crusaders Women’s team.

Lyons who played for Munster, Harlequins and Sale Sharks, worked in a number of age grade coaching roles during her time with Munster and more recently has been involved as Lead Coach at Sale Sharks England Rugby Centre of Excellence.

Reilly, who won 54 caps for Ireland, was part of the Ireland team’s coaching staff at the WXV1 as a World Rugby Coaching Intern. She has also had coaching roles with Leinster, MU Barnhall and Wesley College.

Fogarty and Alcorn are returning to their Head Coach roles for the tournament which this year will have an expanded home and away format.

Both head coaches have been working in the Irish system for years, with Fogarty the current scrum coach with the Ireland Women’s side, and Alcorn the current IRFU Women’s National Talent Coach for Ulster.

Commenting on his re-appointment with the Clovers, Fogarty said: “I am really excited about this season’s Celtic Challenge on the back of a hugely successful period for Women’s rugby in Ireland with World Cup qualification secured through the Six Nations and a second place finish at WXV1 in Vancouver.

“The ongoing work of the Women’s National Talent Squads in unearthing new and exciting talent makes me really eager to get going.”

Alcorn added: “The recent release of the new Strategy for Rugby in Ireland clearly demonstrates that the Women’s game is a huge priority for the IRFU so we are delighted with the expanded format of the Celtic Challenge for this season.

Last year’s tournament saw some exciting players emerge such as Katie Corrigan who went on to get her international cap during 6 Nations last year. We are hoping more players can follow Katie’s path while the Wolfhounds challenge for the Celtic Challenge again.”

Full fixtures for the competitions will be announced in due course along with both squads.