EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 6 Previews

The big Dublin 6W derby – the first in the Energia All-Ireland League’s top flight since March 2018 – takes centre stage as St. Mary’s College and Terenure College, who both occupy top four places, face off in front of the irishrugby+ cameras .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 9

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (8th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (6th), Palace Grounds

Preview: Having overcome Terenure College in Dublin in thrilling fashion, City of Armagh are now tasked with taking down defending champions Cork Constitution. Ulster’s James McNabney was a tower of strength a fortnight ago, delivering a player-of-the-match performance.

Armagh full-back Kyle Faloon is the division’s second top scorer with 41 points, while John Glasgow and captain Nigel Simpson have nabbed nine breakdown steals between them so far. Statistically, these are the top flight’s two leading defences after five rounds.

While disappointed to lose at home to Clontarf, Cork Con’s John Forde leads the way with nine dominant tackles to date. Con won 40-24 when they last visited the Palace Grounds, but a victory by any margin will suffice on Saturday after suffering successive defeats in recent weeks.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

CLONTARF (1st) v YOUNG MUNSTER (5th), Castle Avenue

Preview: Clontarf will want to lay down a marker here after losing their most recent home game to Terenure. Second half tries from Tadhg Bird and Aitzol Arenzana-King saw them overhaul Cork Con, aided by the work-rate of number 8 John Vinson, the division’s leading ball carrier ((75).

Young Munster may be fifth in the table, but leaders ‘Tarf are only four points better off. Ger Slattery’s men have earned a hat-trick of wins over Dublin opposition already this season, their latest one a well-judged five-try triumph over Lansdowne.

Fresh from making his Munster senior debut last week against the All Blacks XV, Evan O’Connell will don the Young Munster colours when he joins Sean Rigney in the second row. Oisin Pepper and Conor Bartley will also start, along with Connacht hooker Adam McBurney.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

GARRYOWEN (9th) v UCD (10th), Dooradoyle

Preview: Garryowen were well beaten by Ballynahinch a fortnight ago, and need to bounce back after four defeats on the bounce. They has shaken up their starting XV significantly, with their eight personnel changes including a start for Ireland Under-18 Schools out-half Tom Wood.

He is partnered at half-back by player/attack coach Neil Cronin, while Oisin Cooke and Visiano Vaohea are also promoted from the Light Blues’ bench. This is UCD’s first trip to Dooradoyle in two years, and James Tarrant, their current captain, was a try scorer back then in a 47-22 win.

Emmet MacMahon’s students, beaten 29-21 by St. Mary’s College most recently, have Ross Deegan back on the right wing. Andrew Sparrow and Conor Tonge come in up front, and Sparrow’s Leinster Academy colleagues, Ruben Moloney, Ben Brownlee, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, and Diarmuid Mangan, also start.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Garryowen to win

LANSDOWNE (7th) v BALLYNAHINCH (2nd), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Preview: Leinster scrum half Cormac Foley will join Stephen Madigan at half-back for Lansdowne’s encounter with high-flying Ballynahinch. Tom Connolly, Rory Suttor, and Hardus van Eeden complete the changes, with captain Jack Cooke reverting to the second row.

Lansdowne had plenty to spare when these sides met on the Aviva Stadium’s main pitch last year, winning 45-19 thanks to a Rory Parata hat-trick of tries. However, based on recent results, Ballynahinch look well capable of extending their current run to four wins in a row.

Ulster triallist and Emerging Ireland’s Zac Ward gets another start for ‘Hinch on the left wing, following his two-try performance against Garryowen. Ulster’s Jake Flannery returns from a finger injury, featuring at out-half, and prop Tom McAllister and flanker Peter Heasley step up from bench duty.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (3rd) v TERENURE COLLEGE (4th), Templeville Road (live on irishrugby+)

Preview: A massive occasion for these two clubs and the local rugby community. Just two points currently separate these neighbouring teams in the table, courtesy of the four try-scoring bonus points that St. Mary’s College registered during the opening five rounds of the season.

Mark Fogarty and Ethan Baxter are the two personnel changes to the Mary’s side that won at UCD. Leandro Ramirez, their leading try scorer with three, misses out through injury. Terenure’s Craig Adams and Henry McErlean are the division’s top try scorers with four each.

McErlean is a notable absentee from Terenure’s teamsheet. Jules Fenelon starts on the right wing, and the only other change from their loss to Armagh is Ben Howard’s inclusion at loosehead prop. Leinster Academy duo Caspar Gabriel and Fintan Gunne lead the back-line again.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

Six points cover the leading four teams in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B as they face into back-to-back rounds. Highfield, who visit leaders Old Belvedere, have four points to make up on their rivals at the bottom end of the table.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 9

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (6th) v SHANNON (7th), Stradbrook

Preview: Former captain Brian Colclough and Jack Ringrose bookend Blackrock College’s back-line for this home date with Shannon. They are the only two changes to the team that lost 38-22 at Queen’s University, which was their first defeat in three outings.

Blackrock centre Ciarán Mangan remains the division’s joint-second try scorer with four so far. Shannon have won two of their last four league fixtures, both at home, and have not visited Stradbrook since losing 21-19 back in April 2016.

Out-half John O’Sullivan had four successful kicks against Dublin University as Shannon won a tight four-try contest. He took his season’s haul to 33 points, while ex-skipper Lee Nicholas leads the division with 27 lineout takes across the opening five rounds.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th) v NAAS (4th), College Park

Preview: Noah Byrne, an Ireland Under-18 Schools representative last season, slots in at full-back as Dublin University resume their campaign at home to Naas. Davy Colbert switches to the right wing, and Steve Woods starts at lock with Tom Davidson moved to the back row.

Naas moved back into the top four two weeks ago thanks to a rousing 34-30 success against in-form UCC. An Eoin Walsh try and two closing penalties from ace place-kicker Peter Osborne did the business, but Osborne is absent tomorrow, meaning a move to full-back for Jack Sheridan.

Winger David O’Sullivan makes his third AIL appearance for the Cobras, and prop Adam Deay comes in for his fifth. Trinity half-backs Hugh O’Kennedy, with seven kicks from seven for a 100% record, and Oscar Cawley (four tries) have impressed in terms of contributing important scores.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

NENAGH ORMOND (2nd) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (9th), New Ormond Park

Preview: Nenagh Ormond joined Queen’s University in the second tier this season, having lifted the Division 2A trophy a year on from the students’ own title success. The Tipperary men did the double over Queen’s in 2022/23, taking a 32-24 verdict at home before winning 24-15 in Belfast.

Despite sitting second-from-bottom, Queen’s look capable of shooting up the standings, especially with Ulster Academy players like Jack Murphy and Wilhelm de Klerk, and recent Ulster signing Bryan O’Connor, bedding themselves into the side. Nenagh will give their pack a thorough test.

Conor McMahon fired over 16 points as Nenagh won 31-22 at Highfield, with the winger’s tally for the season now standing at 57 points. Rob Buckley is added to the back row for tomorrow, with John O’Flaherty switching to number 8. Player-coach Derek Corcoran could make a cameo appearance off the bench.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

OLD BELVEDERE (1st) v HIGHFIELD (10th), Ollie Campbell Park

Preview: Old Belvedere return home after two narrow wins over Nenagh and neighbours Old Wesley. Unsurprisingly given their table-topping form, Belvedere out-half Sam Wisniewski (61 points) and captain Calum Dowling (6 tries) are the division’s leading points and try scorers respectively.

Winger Hugh Reddan and flanker James Ruddy are ‘Belvo’s two changes in personnel, with Kale Thatcher reverting to a lock role tomorrow. Since beating Naas in the opening round, Highfield have lost four on the bounce, but had a losing margin of six or less points on two occasions.

Ronan O’Keeffe and David O’Sullivan come into a rejigged Highfield back-line, which has Jamie Shanahan shifting to inside centre to accommodate O’Sullivan’s inclusion. Behind a workmanlike pack, out-half Shane O’Riordan has over 1000 kicking metres so far from 32 kicks.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

UCC (3rd) v OLD WESLEY (5th), the Mardyke

Preview: A four-try display at Forenaughts was not enough to keep UCC on the winning trail. The Sam O’Sullivan-led students will bid to bounce back tomorrow against Old Wesley, a team sitting two places and six points behind them in the table.

For the visit of Morgan Lennon’s men, Munster Academy duo Ben O’Connor, who starts at full-back, and Gene O’Leary Kareem come into UCC’s matchday squad. Jason Aherne, at openside flanker, has a division-leading 13 lineout steals so far.

Old Wesley have happy memories of a 35-10 bonus point triumph at the Mardyke last January. Centres Alex Molloy and Eoin Deegan scored a try each that day, and Molloy has already chalked up 450.3 running metres this season, closely followed by his team-mate Tom Larke (432.4).

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

