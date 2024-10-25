BKT URC Round 6 Previews

Leinster and Munster face South Africa opposition this weekend while Connacht and Ulster play two Welsh sides

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Munster Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

It’s Plumtree v Rowntree as two of the league’s most experienced coaches go head to head in Durban.

Sharks boss John Plumtree, the former Ireland forwards coach, has named a star-studded side featuring the likes of Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and Grant Williams, with World Cup-winning Springboks skipper Kolisi shifting across to No 8 after his try-scoring display from the flank against Glasgow last weekend.

On that switch, Plumtree said: “I see it as an opportunity for him to run with the ball and we know he loves that. It’s a position I’m keen to see how he goes in. It could free up more of his running game.”

Turning to Munster, who were beaten by the Stormers last weekend, he said: “They are a very proud club. They’ve come on tour and lost their first game, so they’ll be looking for a response. They’re physical, very tough up front and a team that plays a lot of rugby. It’s another really big test for us.”

Giving his thoughts, Munster coach Graham Rowntree said:

“It’s a big game. It’s pretty much a Springbok pack waiting for us in the heat in Durban. What gives me comfort is we’ve done it before.”

As for how they respond to having lost three of their opening five league fixtures, amid a number of injuries, he says: “You’ve got to roll your sleeves up. You’ve got to roll with the punches. You get on with it and you test your squad depth.”

Leinster Rugby v Emirates Lions, 5.15pm, Saturday – Tickets Here

The game of the weekend, a top-of-the-table clash with first hosting second at the Aviva Stadium. Both teams have won all of their league matches to date, so something has to give.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is under no illusions about the scale of the threat posed by Leinster.

“They are probably the best rugby team in the world, aren’t he?” he said.

“They have got 90 per cent of the Ireland team which is ranked number one. In terms of consistency in rankings, they are probably the best team in the world over the last three years, so we know it’s going to be a huge challenge.

“They have got multiple threats all over on attack and, with Jacques Nienaber there, they will put your skill set under pressure.

“They’ve also got a very good kicking game and a good set-piece. So we know there are going to be challenges all over.

“For most of our touring squad, it’s the first time ever at the Aviva, so again a nice little challenge for us there.

“Obviously we have got some plans and ways we think we can challenge them, which we can expose.

“I know it sounds very cliched, but we have literally got nothing to lose. We can go full kitchen sink.”

Leaders Leinster, who have racked up a maximum 25 points, are boosted by having Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw back available.

Cardiff Rugby v Ulster Rugby, 7.35pm, Saturday

Dubbed the best back in Wales by Warren Gatland, Ben Thomas will clearly be a key figure for Cardiff as they look to end a three-match losing run.

Giving his thoughts, the 25-year-old centre said: “We want to finish this block well for our fans and if we get a win it will put us in a good position league-wise. So a win would be very important for us.

“Similar to most Irish teams, Ulster tend to test your basics very well. So it’s dealing with the multiple tests they will pose and then, when we get the ball, it will be about imprinting our style of play on them.”

Ulster arrive at the Arms Park following Belfast bonus point victories over Connacht and the Ospreys.

Head coach Richie Murphy said:

“It’s the end of a six week block and a really important game for us. There’s a real focus for one big last effort before we have a bit of a break.”

On the opposition, he added: “With ball in hand, Cardiff can cause you a lot of problems in the outside channels, while there’s a big threat in and around the breakdown. We are fully aware of that.

“So, although they are coming off the back of three losses, it will be a very difficult game for us.

“They are playing at home in front of their fans and they are going to be fully committed to finishing off this opening block with a win. If we take our eye off the ball, we definitely won’t win.”

Connacht Rugby v Dragons RFC, 7.35pm, Saturday – Tickets Here

Connacht coach Pete Wilkins is looking for his team to record a convincing win in Galway to deliver a “feel good factor”.

It’s been a mixed bag for them so far this season, with victories over the Sharks and Scarlets, but three interprovincial derby defeats.

“In the context of this first block of fixtures, the importance of this game is absolutely enormous,” said Wilkins.

“If we win, if we win convincingly, you take that feel-good factor into the November break. I think it probably shapes how you reflect on these first six games.

“If we don’t deliver, then you get the reverse effect pretty quickly in terms of the perception of us and our ambitions this season, but also in terms of how we’re simply feeling about ourselves. So this is a huge, huge game for us.”

He added: “It’s been a challenging start. I feel like every year it’s a tough start in the URC. That’s the nature of the competition, that’s why it’s so exciting.

“But for us to have had three interpros in the first six games, two of them away from home, it is challenging, particularly with the competitiveness of the Irish teams.”

The Dragons are looking to end a four-match losing streak, with head coach Dai Flanagan saying: “For all the progress, we want results. We want to turn a corner and win a lot more and currently we haven’t.”