Munster Rugby Announce Rehab Group As Charity Partner For 2024/25

Munster Rugby are pleased to announce that Rehab Group have been selected as one of the club’s nominated charities for the 2024/25 season.

Over the season Munster Rugby will work closely with Rehab Group, actively supporting them in helping raise awareness and funds for much-needed resources that are widely availed of across the province and Ireland.

Rehab Group are a nationwide charity that have provided services to people with disabilities, enabling them to live independent and fulfilled lives. Rehab supports 12,800 children and adults annually through the provision of high-quality care services such as respite, Day services, and home support. Rehab also provides training and education services and employment skills and opportunities.

Rehab Group joined Munster players Stephen Archer, Dave Kilcoyne and Tom Farrell at the University of Limerick training base earlier this month to launch the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Rehab Group Barry McGinn said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Munster Rugby. Munster Rugby’s values of perseverance and community align perfectly with what we strive for at Rehab Group.

“We’re excited about this partnership’s positive impact on the entire Rehab community. Having the support of Munster Rugby means so much to us and we are really looking forward to working together.”

On announcing Rehab Group as one of Munster Rugby’s nominated charities for season 2024/25, Seán McMahon, Munster Rugby Head of Communications said: “We are delighted to have Rehab Group on board as one of our nominated charities for the year ahead in what is our 15th season coordinating the Munster Rugby nominated charity partnership.

“Rehab Group provide an invaluable service to people not only in Munster but right across the country and we are looking forward to working with them throughout the 2024/25 season.”