Vivomed Renews Contract As Official Medical Supplier To IRFU

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) are delighted to announce the renewal of their exclusive medical supply partnership for physiotherapy and massage products with Vivomed , the Official Medical Supplier to the IRFU.

About to celebrate its 25th year in business, Vivomed, a family owned-and-run company, has been supporting the IRFU and rugby in Ireland for the vast majority of this time.

Vivomed’s tapes and strappings are visible on the players in every training session and MATCH, and help to keep the players protected from injuries.

All the IRFU’S medical teams use a wide range of tapes and physiotherapy products to keep all the players at the peak of their fitness, and are delighted to be able to get these from one supplier.

IRFU Medical Director, Dr Rod McLoughlin, said: “We are excited to continue this longstanding partnership with Vivomed as the official medical supplier to the IRFU.

“Vivomed has always provide us with high quality medical consumables and equipment, enabling us to provide our medics and players with the supplies they require to perform at the highest level.

“The rapid service we get is essential to providing optimal medical support in our fast moving performance environment.”

Vivomed Sales & Marketing Director, Chris Webb, commented: “Vivomed is delighted that our partnership with the IRFU has again been renewed. We work with the IRFU’s medical teams on an almost daily basis to ensure they have everything they need to keep their players at the top of their game.

“Working with the most elite teams and athletes in sport in the UK and Ireland, Vivomed prides itself on making sure we have everything any high-performance medical team may need.”