Rugby & Rowing Legends Break World Record For Third Year In Aid Of Charitable Trust

Former rugby stars and players came together at the weekend to raise funds for the IRFU Charitable Trust and to set a new World Record for the fastest mixed 100 kilometres by both women and men aged over 40.

The IRFU Charitable Trust Indoor Rowing Team is made up of former players who came together in 2019 in an attempt to raise much needed funds for 36 seriously injured players.

Grand Slam winner Nora Stapleton, two-time single scull world champion and Olympian Sanita Puspure, Gordon D’Arcy and David and Paul Wallace were among the stars that lined out.

In total, a star-studded team of 29 rowers took part in the latest record-breaking challenge on Saturday. Skippered by Helen Hannigan, the women’s comprised of Stephanie Corcoran, Susan Doyle, Colleen Farrell, Sive Geoghegan, Eimear Moran, Stephanie O’Kelly, Triona O’Kelly, two-time single scull world champion and Olympian Sanita Puspure as well as former Grand Slam winner Nora Stapleton.

There was incredible assistance from Michelle Murray, former Ireland Men’s Team manager Mick Kearney and a group of Blackrock College pupils as well as support from several sponsors.

Over €22,000 has been raised so far and you can donate online here.