#EnergiaAIL Live: Blackrock College v UL Bohemian
The Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League kicks off on Saturday, and our feature match on irishrugby+ sees the reigning champions visit the 2022/23 title winners.
Join us for live coverage of Blackrock College v UL Bohemian, with IrishRugby.ie reporter Ciaron Noble and Ireland international Maeve Óg O’Leary in the commentary box for the 5pm kick-off at Stradbrook.
The new irishrugby+ platform will stream live matches throughout the season, as well as links to live streams from clubs across the divisions. Last Friday, the Men’s campaign kicked off with live coverage of Old Wesley v Blackrock in Division 1B.
The latest schedule of irishrugby+ live fixtures includes the big Dublin 6W derby between St. Mary’s College and Terenure College, as well as a trip to Tullow for the Women’s Division debutants’ November clash with Suttonians.
Sign up for free here and tune in during the season for all your #EnergiaAIL Live action
Highlights from the Women’s Division and Men’s Division 1A will feature weekly on our Irish Rugby TV YouTube channel.
#EnergiaAIL Live Schedule On irishrugby+
September 20, 2024: Men’s Division 1B – Old Wesley 29 Blackrock College 13
September 28, 2024: Women’s Division – Blackrock College v UL Bohemian, 5pm
October 19, 2024: Women’s Division – Suttonians v Wicklow, 5pm
October 26:, 2024: Men’s Division 1A – Ballynahinch v Garryowen, 2.30pm
November 9, 2024: Men’s Division 1A – St. Mary’s College v Terenure College, 2.30pm
November 16, 2024: Women’s Division – Tullow v Suttonians, 5pm
November 23, 2024: Women’s Division – Ballincollig v Cooke, 5pm
December 7, 2024: Women’s Division – Old Belvedere v Galwegians, 5pm
December 13, 2024: Men’s Division 2A – Galway Corinthians v Buccaneers, 5pm
January 4, 2025: Men’s – Energia Bateman Cup Final
January 25, 2025: Men’s – Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Final
March 1, 2025: Men’s Division 1A – Cork Constitution v Lansdowne, 2.30pm
March 8, 2025: Women’s Division – Railway Union v Blackrock College, 5pm
April 13, 2025: Women’s Division – Semi-Finals
April 19, 2025: Men’s Division 1A – Semi-Finals