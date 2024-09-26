EnergiaAIL Live: Blackrock College v UL Bohemian

The Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League kicks off on Saturday, and our feature match on irishrugby+ sees the reigning champions visit the 2022/23 title winners.

Join us for live coverage of Blackrock College v UL Bohemian, with IrishRugby.ie reporter Ciaron Noble and Ireland international Maeve Óg O’Leary in the commentary box for the 5pm kick-off at Stradbrook.

The new irishrugby+ platform will stream live matches throughout the season, as well as links to live streams from clubs across the divisions. Last Friday, the Men’s campaign kicked off with live coverage of Old Wesley v Blackrock in Division 1B.

The latest schedule of irishrugby+ live fixtures includes the big Dublin 6W derby between St. Mary’s College and Terenure College, as well as a trip to Tullow for the Women’s Division debutants’ November clash with Suttonians.

Sign up for free here and tune in during the season for all your #EnergiaAIL Live action

Highlights from the Women’s Division and Men’s Division 1A will feature weekly on our Irish Rugby TV YouTube channel.

#EnergiaAIL Live Schedule On irishrugby+

September 20, 2024: Men’s Division 1B – Old Wesley 29 Blackrock College 13

September 28, 2024: Women’s Division – Blackrock College v UL Bohemian, 5pm

October 19, 2024: Women’s Division – Suttonians v Wicklow, 5pm

October 26:, 2024: Men’s Division 1A – Ballynahinch v Garryowen, 2.30pm

November 9, 2024: Men’s Division 1A – St. Mary’s College v Terenure College, 2.30pm

November 16, 2024: Women’s Division – Tullow v Suttonians, 5pm

November 23, 2024: Women’s Division – Ballincollig v Cooke, 5pm

December 7, 2024: Women’s Division – Old Belvedere v Galwegians, 5pm

December 13, 2024: Men’s Division 2A – Galway Corinthians v Buccaneers, 5pm

January 4, 2025: Men’s – Energia Bateman Cup Final

January 25, 2025: Men’s – Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

March 1, 2025: Men’s Division 1A – Cork Constitution v Lansdowne, 2.30pm

March 8, 2025: Women’s Division – Railway Union v Blackrock College, 5pm

April 13, 2025: Women’s Division – Semi-Finals

April 19, 2025: Men’s Division 1A – Semi-Finals