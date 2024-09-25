IRFU and Wiistream Line Out for New Streaming Partnership

Through its sports innovation partnership with Enterprise Ireland the IRFU has today announced that Cork based Wiistream are the new provider for the organisation’s first ever streaming platform, IrishRugby+.

IrishRugby+ will stream selected games for free from both the Men’s and Women’s divisions of the Energia All Ireland Leagues as well as carry additional games such as the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour. IrishRugby+ will also provide links to additional Club streams that are made available to them on a weekly basis, in an effort to promote and publicise as many games as possible.

Aoife Clarke, IRFU Communication said:

“As we embark on a new season of Club rugby it is vital that we continue to invest in promoting and enhancing our coverage of the Energia All Ireland Leagues. We are delighted to work with Wiistream to develop Irish Rugby+ and are looking forward to growing the service over the coming years. It is very apt that we take this step in our 150th year, where we reflect and celebrate the journey and contribution rugby has made, with a focus on how we can continue to grow the game in the future.”

Patrick Magee, CEO at Wiistream adds: “We at Wiistream are thrilled to announce our partnership with the IRFU to launch ‘Irish Rugby+. This collaboration will significantly enhance access to the domestic game and enabling supporters to engage with Club rugby like never before. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Scott Walker from the IRFU and Keith Brock at Enterprise Ireland for their pivotal roles in bringing this initiative to life through the Enterprise Ireland and IRFU Technology Innovation Programme. This is a landmark moment for Irish rugby, and we are excited to be at the forefront of its digital future.”

Keith Brock, Senior Development Adviser for SportsTech at Enterprise Ireland said: “Wiistream’s commercial deal with the IRFU, arising from the IRFU and Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Innovation Programme is hugely significant. Through the programme, the IRFU has embraced Enterprise Ireland client technology to advance the game and the partnership has provided an invaluable opportunity for Irish sports tech companies, to test, validate and scale their innovations, working with teams across the organisation, including the national squad. And the IRFU and Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Innovation Programme is set to continue for another season 2024/ 2025.”

Fans can access games for free by registering on IrishRugby+. The selected livestream this week sees reigning Energia Women’s All Ireland League champions UL Bohemians away to Blackrock at 5pm on Saturday.

IRFU and Energia Live Streams 2024/25 on IrishRugby+

September 28, 2024: Women’s – Blackrock v UL Bohemians, 5pm

October 19, 2024: Women’s – Suttonians v Wicklow, 5pm

October 26:, 2024 Men’s – Ballynahinch v Garryowen, 2.30pm

November 9, 2024: Men’s – St Mary’s College v Terenure, 2.30pm

November 16, 2024: Women’s – Tullow v Suttonians, 5pm

November 23, 2024: Women’s – Ballincollig v Cooke, 5pm

December 7, 2024: Women’s – Old Belvedere v Galwegians, 5pm

December 13, 2024: Men’s – Corinthians v Buccaneers, 5pm

January 4, 2025: Men’s – Bateman Cup Final

January 25, 2025: Men’s – Men’s Junior Cup Final

March 1, 2025: Men’s – Cork Constitution v Lansdowne, 2.30pm

March 8, 2025: Women’s – Railway v Blackrock, 5pm

April 13, 2025: Women’s – Women’s Semi Finals

April 19, 2025: Men’s – Division 1A Semi Finals