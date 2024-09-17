Beirne Steps Up As New Munster Captain

Munster Rugby are delighted to announce that Tadhg Beirne has been named as the province’s new Men’s captain ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Beirne joins a select group of eight players who have been the permanent captain of the Munster Men’s team in the professional era, following in the footsteps of Pat Murray, Mick Galwey, Jim Williams, Anthony Foley, Paul O’Connell, Doug Howlett, and Peter O’Mahony.

The 32-year-old joined Munster from the Scarlets in 2018, and quickly established himself as a vital player for both province and country.

He made his Ireland debut against Australia in June 2018, and played his first game for Munster against Glasgow Warriors in September 2018.

He has gone on to score eight tries in 76 appearances for Munster, winning the BKT United Rugby Championship title in 2023. He has scored 11 tries in 52 appearances for Ireland, and three tries in five appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

Following today’s announcement, versatile forward Beirne said: “It’s a huge honour to be named as captain of Munster Rugby and to lead a great group of players into the new season.

“I have had a fantastic six years here and it’s an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.

“Very few people have had the opportunity to captain Munster Rugby, and it’s a massive honour to follow in the footsteps of some incredible players and leaders.

“I had the privilege of leading the team a number of times in the past, and the job was always made easier by the amount of leaders we have in the squad.

“We have a very tight-knit group and it means a lot to me to lead the squad as captain for the season ahead.”

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree commented: “Tadhg is a world class player who always leads by example. He is the right man to lead Munster into the new season.

“A player of his calibre commands respect, and he has grown into a key leader for us since coming here in 2018.

“As a 52-cap Ireland international and British & Irish Lion, he demands the best out of everyone and drives standards within the group.

“He is an extremely calm presence on and off the field. It was very impressive to see how he was able to perform at his usual high level while captaining the squad in a number of big games last season.”

Rowntree’s men are currently preparing for their United Rugby Championship opener against Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday. The first round match kicks off at 5.30pm, with tickets available to buy here.