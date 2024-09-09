Excitement Builds For Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test Against Wallaroos

The final countdown to the opening Test match of the 2024/25 season is on as Ireland Women face the Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday (Kick-off 2.30pm).

It promises to be a special occasion in Belfast as Scott Bemand‘s side kick off their campaign on home soil and Irish Rugby begins its 150th Anniversary celebrations.

Bemand’s extended squad have been busy preparing to go head-to-head with the Wallaroos, currently fifth in the world, at their IRFU High Performance Centre base in recent weeks, laying the foundations for an important season ahead.

The visitors to Belfast will provide a stern challenge ahead of Ireland’s maiden WXV1 campaign in Vancouver, which gets underway against New Zealand at BC Place on Sunday, 29 September.

Tickets for Saturday’s match are available to purchase here.