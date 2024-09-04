Galwegians RFC name their senior women’s Coaching Team for 2024/25 Season

Galwegians RFC announced their senior women’s coaching team for the 2024/25 season. Jack Clarke has been named as head coach, while Tony Kelly takes on the assistant coach role, and David Derham is named as the forward’s coach.

Head coach Jack Clarke is a highly experienced and successful coach who has worked with both men’s, women’s and mini rugby teams. He has played rugby from the age of 12 and has also played at international level for Ireland between 1991-1992, earning six senior caps, and was a member of the 1991 World Cup squad.

He will be joined by assistant coach Tony Kelly and forwards coach David Derham. Both of whom bring a great wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. They both have played with Galwegians RFC for many years, winning both J1 and J2 Connacht league and cups during their playing career.

Ciaran Gleeson has been assigned the role of S&C coach. Ciaran has been an intern with Connacht Rugby as an S&C coach with the Connacht women’s team this year.

Oisin Cafferkey with be taking over the coaching role of the Glaswegians women’s junior team that will be competing in the Connacht league and cup.

Related News

The Galwegians junior side are previous winners in 2022/23 season and the team are confident they can do the double again under Oisin’s leadership.

David Bouchier-Hayes President, Galwegians RFC, said,

“As President of Galwegians RFC, I couldn’t be more excited about our new coaching ticket for our women’s squad. The group has already impressed me with their vision, both short and long term, knowledge and enthusiasm, as well as their commitment to all aspects of Women’s rugby, including the development pathways and player welfare. We are looking forward to a thrilling and transformative time ahead in women’s rugby here, as Women’s rugby is a fundamental part of our club, being the only club in the WAIL in the West of Ireland.”

Galwegians RFC are confident that this coaching team will help to bring out the best in their players and lead them to success. If any girls or women are looking to start rugby in Galway, Galwegians train from 7:45pm to 9pm on Tuesday and Thursdays in Crowley Park, Galway City. Check out their Instagram and Facebook pages for more information.

2024/25 Galwegians Women’s Coaching Team:

Head Coach: Jack Clarke

Assistant Coach: Tony Kelly

Forwards Coach: David Derham

Junior Team Head Coach: Oisin Cafferkey

S&C Coach: Ciaran Gleeson