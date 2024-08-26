Kingspan Stadium Set For Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Finals Day

Kingspan Stadium will host the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship finals day next Saturday (August 31), and tickets are on sale now .

The third round of the 2024 Championship took place over the weekend and saw Munster and Leinster claim the top two places, seeing out the round robin phase with wins over Connacht and Ulster respectively.

Table toppers Munster overcame Connacht 29-24 at Dexcom Stadium, with Alana McInerney’s second half try – her sixth of the tournament – getting them over the finish line despite a cracking comeback from the hosts.

Saturday’s second game was in Belfast where defending champions Leinster secured second spot thanks to a 39-14 victory over Ulster. Teenagers Robyn O’Connor and Kelly Burke scored their first senior tries for Tania Rosser’s side.

Coached this season by Fiona Hayes, unbeaten Munster will be looking to carry that winning momentum into next weekend’s title decider against Leinster, who lost out 32-21 when the arch rivals met in Cork in the second round.

The 3rd-4th place play-off between Connacht and Ulster will take place at Kingspan Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, before the much-anticipated Championship final kicks off at 4.15pm.

Tickets for the double header are available to buy here, while there will be live coverage of both matches on TG4, and also the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith commented:

We are delighted to bring the Vodafone Interprovincial Championship finals to Kingspan Stadium this coming Saturday. “We have seen the welcome and support afforded to our teams here, and look forward to both games on Saturday, August 31. “The 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship has been really exciting to date, with great competition among the four provincial teams, and I’m sure the finals day will be no different.”

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – FINALS DAY:

Saturday, August 31 –

3RD-4TH PLACE PLAY-OFF:

CONNACHT v ULSTER, Kingspan Stadium, 2pm

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL:

MUNSTER v LEINSTER, Kingspan Stadium, 4.15pm